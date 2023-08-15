Despite a slide in the standings, a pair of Arizona Diamondbacks are being projected by Manny Randhawa of MLB.com to make the 2023 All-MLB teams.

D-backs ace Zac Gallen and rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll are projected to be among those honored at the end of the season.

Major League Baseball introduced the “All-MLB Team” in 2019 to “give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big league season.” Fans account for 50% of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50%.

Zac Gallen, First Team Pitcher

Gallen made a big statement in the first half of the season, going 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA over 118.1 innings.

For his hard work, he earned the nod in the All-Star Game and a lot of Cy Young Award buzz.

However, he has taken a small step back in the second half, posting an ERA of 3.86 in 37.1 innings over six starts. His WHIP is up from 1.048 in the first half to 1.125 in the second.

If you’re a D-backs fan, is this cause for concern? Ultimately, no. But this could be enough to lose him a handful of first-place votes in the Cy Young race against Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider.

Writes Randhawa:

Gallen has proven his breakout 2022 campaign was no fluke. With his latest outing, in which he pitched six scoreless innings against the Padres, the right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.24, and his league-leading WHIP to 1.07.

The projected All-MLB First Team pitching rotation: Gerrit Cole (NYY), Framber Valdez (HOU), Spencer Strider (ATL), Zac Gallen (ARI) and Kevin Gausman (TOR)

Corbin Carroll, Second Team Outfielder

Carroll has tailed off in the second half, totaling only 21 hits and slashing .214/.304/.398 since the All-Star break.

Despite that, he’s still having a great season, slashing .271/.351/.512. He’s the National League’s top rookie and a member of the foundation of the new-look Diamondbacks.

If he can break out of his mid-season slump, he could take a run at becoming just the second player in MLB history to hit for 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases as a rookie, joining Mike Trout in 2012.

Writes Randhawa:

Carroll is the heavy favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award after a sensational first half of the season that had some whispering “MVP candidate.” Despite cooling off along with the rest of the D-backs following the All-Star break, he still owns an .863 OPS with 21 homers and 36 steals for Arizona.

The projected All-MLB Second Team Outfield: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS), Adolis García (TEX) and Corbin Carroll (ARI)