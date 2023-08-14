The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno for the second time this season and recalled outfielder Kyle Lewis, the team announced on Monday.

The D-backs face three left-handed probable starting pitchers in their next four games against the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres and added more right-handed pop to the lineup.

McCarthy is 0-for-10 in his last 12 plate appearances and has experienced an offensive dip this month. He is 5-for-26 (.192) without an extra-base hit in August after a competitive .292/.362/.387 slash line since his latest recall on May 26 through July.

He is second on the D-backs with 26 steals behind Corbin Carroll despite playing only 86 games and makes up the “No Fly Zone” outfield with Carroll and Alek Thomas.

In comes Lewis, who has been on a tear with the Aces this month. Since his last option on Aug. 3, Lewis is 12-for-24 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in eight games. This week he hit a go-ahead grand slam and a game-tying RBI single in extras. Lewis is the greater power threat, and the D-backs have been lacking slug this month.

Arizona ranks No. 25 in slugging percentage (.356), No. 24 in home runs (11) and No. 29 in barrel rate (4.7%) in MLB in August.

This is Lewis’ fourth stint in the majors this season, although he’s only had 17 plate appearances since landing on the injured list (illness) in April.

Lewis was inserted into the starting lineup Monday, batting fifth at designated hitter behind right-handed power hitters Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker.

Arizona added a righty at the deadline in Tommy Pham, while Evan Longoria remains on the 10-day injured list (back).

The Bees intentionally walked Pavin Smith to load the bases for Kyle Lewis… On the very first pitch, 𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒑𝒂𝒚@MiLB | @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/peg8QRhMTG — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 13, 2023

The Diamondbacks shook up their roster with a series of moves over the weekend and continue to make tweaks to find a groove after losing nine straight games.

The club optioned third baseman Emmanuel Rivera and replaced him with Buddy Kennedy. It activated Gabriel Moreno from the IL (shoulder) and designated Carson Kelly for assignment. Arizona also selected 2020 first-rounder Bryce Jarvis’ contract to help in the bullpen while sending down starter Ryne Nelson.

The D-backs remain without announced starting pitchers for Tuesday and Wednesday with Slade Cecconi and a bullpen game as options.

The Diamondbacks have won two straight contests for the second time since the All-Star break. They face a Rockies squad they are 6-1 against this year and that traded away multiple hitters at the deadline. They have four games against San Diego from Thursday to Sunday to cap an opportune week to make up ground in the National League Wild Card race.

First pitch Monday night is set for 5:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

