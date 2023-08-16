Close
Phoenix Suns forward Chimezie Metu, Nigeria knocked out of FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying

Aug 15, 2023, 7:27 PM

Chimezie Metu...

Chimezie Metu #7 of the Sacramento Kings in action against Skylar Mays #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center on March 31, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns big man Chimezie Metu and Nigeria are out at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Africa after falling to Mali 77-68 on Tuesday in Lagos, Nigeria.

Metu didn’t fare well, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and two assists to his statline.

The Nigerian team was looking to play in their fourth-consecutive Summer Olympiad, with hopes of a berth at Paris in 2024.

The 26-year-old Metu had previously represented the team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

A former USC Trojan, Metu has played his entire NBA career with the Sacramento Kings before signing with the Suns on July 2.

His best year was in 2021-22 when he started 20 games and averaged 21.3 minutes per game. That season, he averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

