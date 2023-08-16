Close
D-backs made Mile High comeback against Colorado Rockies in Denver

Aug 15, 2023, 8:55 PM

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a ninth inning RBI double to go...

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a ninth inning RBI double to go ahead against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte had a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Christian Walker homered for Arizona and Kevin Ginkel (6-0) got the victory. Closer Paul Sewald loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters for his 24th save.

Brenton Doyle homered and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero had three hits each for the Rockies, who used a three-run seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

The Diamondbacks flipped the script in the ninth when Alek Thomas singled and Geraldo Perdomo doubled on the first two pitches from closer Justin Lawrence (3-6). Marte singled to tie it and came home on Pham’s broken-bat double. Pham scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s single.

Gurriel stole second and Jace Peterson singled off Tyler Kinley to make it a three-run game.

Walker continued his assault on Colorado pitching with a two-run homer in the third inning to put Arizona ahead 2-0. It was his 26th on the season and second in two nights.

Colorado got a run back in the bottom of the third with a walk, single and two groundouts.

The Diamondbacks went ahead in an error-filled seventh. Reliever Brent Suter threw wildly to first on Perdomo’s bunt single, Marte walked and both runners moved up on a one-out groundout.

Catcher Elías Díaz’s pickoff attempt to third went into left field, allowing Perdomo to come home but Jones threw out Marte trying to score on the play.

Colorado tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Jones and Doyle’s two-run homer, his eighth.

Trainers room

Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies was slated to pitch five or six innings with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aviators. He has not pitched for Arizona since July 18 due to inflammation in his lower back. He pitched three innings, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits while striking out two. He threw 80 pitches.

On the farm

Making his debut at Triple-A Reno, shortstop Jordan Lawlar homered against the Aviators on Tuesday. No. 1 prospect Lawlar was promoted to Reno on Sunday.

Lawlar currently ranks as the No. 10 prospect in the minor leagues and the fourth-ranked shortstop, according to MLB Pipeline.

Up next

Colorado will send LHP Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.33 ERA) to the mound in the series finale Wednesday. Arizona had not announced a starter.

