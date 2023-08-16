Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town

Aug 16, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Zaven Collins at practice...

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals new regime got its feet wet against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to kick off their preseason slate.

Now, the ultra-consistent Kansas City Chiefs come to town for a Saturday showdown at State Farm Stadium.

Preseason or not, ears tend to perk up a bit more when the defending Super Bowl champions are on the docket.

For head coach Jonathan Gannon, the exhibition provides Arizona with an important stepping stone on his team’s path toward improvement ahead of the regular season.

“We’re still working on installing, still getting our operations correct, all those things,” Gannon said Wednesday. “But they know we have a really good football team coming in here, so we better be buttoned up.”

Still Tune-ing things

Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune got a long look in Arizona’s win over the Broncos last Friday, racking up more passing attempts (23) than both Colt McCoy (four) and David Blough (14) combined.

RELATED STORIES

And for the most part, what he did with those reps — 13-of-23 for 135 yards, one touchdown and an interception — was encouraging outside of a few errant throws.

“We’ll kind of develop each individual plan and go from there,” Gannon said. “But he will get his opportunities.”

“Excited to see him go,” the head coach added. “He had a good day (Tuesday). Today we got some stuff in that we’re going to try to confuse him a little bit on defense, but he’s doing a good job.”

A little a-hole in them

The Cardinals offensive line is filled with behemoths who love nothing more than to put the guy across from them into the dirt.

Of all the names that reside within the OL room, Will Hernandez is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to overall nastiness.

But there’s two more names that have flown under the radar more than others in that category.

“There’s Will or Big Mo (Marquis Hayes), but Paris definitely has a little a-hole in him,” D.J. Humphries said Wednesday. “He’ll take you to the ground and lay on you a little bit. Got to love seeing that from him. That’s his nature, too. It’s not like we have to jazz him up to do that.

“One phrase I used to love from (Bruce Arians) all the time was, ‘We’d rather say woah than sick ’em.’ That’s Paris and Mo. Both of those guys are ‘woah guys.'”

Residual effects

Cameron Thomas and Jeff Driskel were nonparticipants for a second-straight day of practice.

Per Gannon, Thomas is dealing with a “residual effect” from Friday’s win over Denver, while Driskel is dealing with a “residual effect” from a previous practice at State Farm Stadium.

It’s unclear if either will play Saturday night.

Out sick

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz made his way off the physically unable to perform list and back onto the practice field on Tuesday, nine months after tearing his ACL.

The tight end, however, did not take part in Wednesday’s action.

Don’t worry, it has nothing to do with his knee.

“He looked good out there yesterday,” Gannon said. “He came down with a little bit of a cold. … I think his wife and kid were sick and passed it to him. … He’s a little sore, but he looked good yesterday.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
(Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo) (Felisa Cardenas Arizona Sports photo)

Cardinals Corner

Kei'Trel Clark practices...

Tyler Drake

Be you: Personality an important piece to Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark’s game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

18 hours ago

L.J. Collier...

Tyler Drake

Onto the next one: L.J. Collier ready to play up to 1st-round price tag with Cardinals

Nearly five months into signing on with the Cardinals, defensive lineman L.J. Collier is feeling right at home in the desert.

2 days ago

Zach Ertz scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Communication paramount in ramping up TE Zach Ertz

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL, Zach Ertz is back practicing with Week 1 of the regular season in his crosshairs.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon during Cardinals practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘got a lot to learn from’ after preseason opener

Armed with a game film, it's all about learning from the good, the bad and the ugly for the Cardinals as they begin prep for the Chiefs.

3 days ago

Clayton Tune looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune settles in, gets extended look vs. Broncos

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune completed 13 of 23 passing attempts, including a touchdown, on Friday in the preseason opener.

5 days ago

Cardinals beat Broncos...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals kick off preseason with comeback win vs. Broncos

Yes, an exhibition win or loss doesn't count in the record books for 2023. No, the Arizona Cardinals' new regime doesn't care.

4 days ago

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town