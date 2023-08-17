Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Team Bahamas are off to a hot start in their quest to qualify for the next Olympics.

Ayton scored 22 points (11-of-16 shooting) and snagged 15 rebounds in 34 minutes in the 101-89 win over Argentina.

Argentina led by as many as 18 before the Bahamas stormed back. Ayton was doing a little bit of everything on the court and leading in the huddle as mics caught him motivating his team by pointing out the other team was fatigued.

Gordon finished the game with 24 points (game high) and three assists and one rebound in 24 minutes.

Despite playing lesser than NBA competition, Ayton was doing what many Suns fans have clamored for him to do in the last couple of seasons, including going hard at the rim and dunking the ball in transition.

Ayton last four points, dunks in transition. Has 8 of Bahamas 13 points. Down 18. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OAL3OyV8Oy — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 17, 2023

Arizona Sports‘ Kellan Olson noted that Argentina runs many plays through a screen from its center, forcing Ayton to play perimeter defense. At the half he was quite successful, notching two blocks and two steals.

The win puts the Bahamas at the top of its group, setting up a semifinal matchup against second place in Group B, either Chile, Uruguay or Colombia.

Newest Sun

Gordon joined Team Bahamas within the last month and has been a major key in the team’s early success.

Gordon showed that despite being 34 years old, he has hops and a lot of athleticism to bring to this Phoenix lineup next season.