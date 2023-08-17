Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar has been one of the team’s most notable prospects since he was drafted out of high school with the sixth overall pick in 2021.

Ranked 10th overall in the top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline, Lawlar was promoted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday after batting .263 with 48 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 15 home runs in 89 games with the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

However, even after crushing a 420-foot, two-run home run in his first triple-a game, ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel has Lawlar ranked No. 25 in his midseason top 50 prospect update, writing “the industry has cooled a bit on Lawlar, more often evaluating him as a solid regular at shortstop with solid-to-above-average tools than a potential star with plus tools.”

When he was drafted, Lawlar was getting comparisons to Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the Twins’ Carlos Correa, and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. The 21-year-old may have had a slow start to the season, but given Lawlar’s history in playing in the Arizona Fall League and the MLB Futures Game, scouts around the league admire his patience and approach to the plate.

Only time will tell with Lawlar, who is still pretty young and a highly-touted prospect still adjusting to pro ball.

But other than his stats, there’s really no reason to believe that his stock is cooling just yet.