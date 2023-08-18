Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Hurricane Hilary could disrupt Diamondbacks-Padres series

Aug 18, 2023, 8:41 AM | Updated: 9:26 am

Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks vs. Padres...

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws to first base late after forcing out Fernando Tatis #23 of the San Diego Padres at second base to during the ninth inning at PETCO Park on August 17, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ current visit to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres could end on a rainy note as Hurricane Hilary is projected to break up over the southwestern United States over the weekend.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he is prepared for rain from the storm to potentially impact the back-half of the series against the NL West opponent.

“Sunday is the last time we’ll play the Padres, so I think right now it’s in Major League Baseball’s hands as far as what buttons we can push and what buttons we can’t push,” Lovullo told reporters Thursday. “We know the storm’s coming … and there’s a chance we could get washed out. I think it’s 50-50 right now.”

Arizona won the series opener, 3-1, on Thursday.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 5:40 p.m. on Saturday and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly are scheduled to start Friday and Saturday, respectively. But the Sunday starter is unclear, though Lovullo said veteran Zach Davies is a candidate to be pulled up from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno.

Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm Thursday evening off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatens to make landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore while heading for Southern California.

While the odds are against Hilary making landfall in California as a tropical storm, there is a high chance of major rain and flooding, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in an online briefing Wednesday.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday,” the hurricane center said. “Flash, urban and arroyo flooding is possible with the potential for significant impacts.”

The area potentially affected by heavy rainfall could stretch from Bakersfield, California, to Yuma, Arizona, as well as some parts of southern Nevada.

In Southern California, an outlook for excessive rainfall stretches from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles weather office.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

