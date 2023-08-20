Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Aug 19, 2023, 10:01 PM

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals walked out of State Farm Stadium last week with a very clean showing behind just four penalties.

For a new coaching staff, it was the icing on the cake of a strong first game, preseason or not.

Fast forward to Saturday’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and that number not only grew, it doubled with the Cardinals committing eight penalties for 82 yards.

Of the eight, three were for offensive holding.

RELATED STORIES

“I don’t think it’s lack of focus or lack of discipline, it’s lack of technique,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame. “When you play with bad technique, you get penalized and that’s what happened.

“You obviously have to get that corrected knowing that they kind of go in waves a little bit and sometimes that’s how the crew’s calling it, but we got to play within the rules and typically when you get penalized, it’s for a bad technique.”

About the only positive out of the evening from a penalty standpoint was the fact the team only committed one pre-snap foul in a Marquis Hayes false start.

But while penalties were a reoccurring factor in Arizona’s loss to Kansas City, they weren’t the biggest issue of the night for Gannon and Co.

No, that moniker belongs to the amount of explosive plays the Cardinals allowed.

Arizona was dinged with eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more throughout the evening. It’s a trend that cannot continue in Gannon’s eyes.

“You’re not going to beat anybody like that,” Gannon said. “That’s one of our core principles on defense. Truthfully, that’s what I’m most displeased about.”

Cool like Cooney

After only seeing one punt in last week’s win over the Broncos, Nolan Cooney handled the bulk of the work Saturday night.

And he certainly seized the opportunity, averaging 54.3 yards across four attempts that included a 65-yard boot. Two of the four punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

It’s a step in the right direction for Cooney, who continues to battle with former Arizona State Sun Devil Matt Haack.

Haack was used mostly in Arizona’s preseason opener behind four punts for a 42.3-yard average. This time around, he saw just one attempt in the second half.

After the second week of exhibition action, it’s advantage Cooney.

Feet = wet

A handful of projected Cardinals starters in running back James Conner, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, safety Budda Baker and linebacker Kyzir White did not see their numbers called in last week’s win.

That all changed Saturday night, though, with all five getting some run in the first quarter of action.

White finished with a pair of tackles and one massive hit. Baker also chipped in a tackle.

Conner meanwhile ran the rock twice for 15 yards while Brown reeled in one catch for 12 more.

Injured Cards

In addition to taking an L on the chin, the Cardinals saw a few players exit the game due to injury.

They include linebacker Dennis Gardeck and cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Kris Boyd.

Per Gannon, Gardeck is dealing with a knee issue, while Boyd injured his ribs. Wilson’s injury was not disclosed.

What’s next?

Gannon will meet with reporters next on Monday before the team travels to Minnesota for a pair of joint practices and a preseason game.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Matt Prater (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Colt McCoy (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins chasing Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker and Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Rondale Moore (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Trey McBride (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Justin Watson (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram on Saturday regained his footing in the race to secure the No. 2 spot behind James Conner.

22 hours ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Michael Wilson finding offensive routine

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson continues to use every practice to his advantage as the regular season closes in.

3 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark practices...

Tyler Drake

Be you: Personality an important piece to Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark’s game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

4 days ago

Zaven Collins at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town

Arizona's preseason matchup against the Chiefs gives the Cardinals an important stepping stone on their path toward improvement.

4 days ago

L.J. Collier...

Tyler Drake

Onto the next one: L.J. Collier ready to play up to 1st-round price tag with Cardinals

Nearly five months into signing on with the Cardinals, defensive lineman L.J. Collier is feeling right at home in the desert.

5 days ago

Zach Ertz scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Communication paramount in ramping up TE Zach Ertz

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL, Zach Ertz is back practicing with Week 1 of the regular season in his crosshairs.

5 days ago

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs