Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals overpowered by visiting Chiefs in preseason loss

Aug 19, 2023, 10:22 PM

Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLENDALE (AP) — Kansas City’s first-team offense didn’t play well during its first few series Saturday night, dropping a few passes, committing a few penalties and coming up well short of the end zone.

An expected light preseason night for the starters was suddenly becoming a little longer. Before the third drive, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a message for his teammates.

“If we don’t want to keep playing, we’d better score,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs responded with a 10-play, 92-yard drive that ended in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Justin Watson and Kansas City was on its way to a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

It was the first extended preseason action for Mahomes, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, playing the entire first quarter. The defending Super Bowl champs never trailed and outgained the Cardinals 504 yards to 286.

RELATED STORIES

Kansas City (1-1) is expected to be among the NFL’s best teams again this year, while Arizona (1-1) is a popular pick to be among the worst. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Veteran Colt McCoy is the expected starter until Murray returns. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 25 yards. Rookie Clayton Tune — a fifth-round pick out of Houston — completed 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards. He also ran for 35 yards.

The Chiefs built a 17-0 lead by late in the second quarter following Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal. The Cardinals cut it to 17-7 just before halftime on Keaontay Ingram’s 5-yard touchdown.

Arizona’s Matt Prater made a 54-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the third to make it 17-10, but Kansas City would finish the game with 21 straight points.

Kansas City’s backup quarterbacks both had strong performances. Shane Buechele was 10 of 10 for 105 yards, while also running for a 15-yard touchdown. Blaine Gabbert was 7 of 8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a good effort, all the way around,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Defensively, I thought we started fast, which is what we needed to do. Offensively, we had a few hiccups early. We’ve got to take care of business with that. But all in all, the groups came out and played good, respectable football.”

The Chiefs’ four quarterbacks — Mahomes, Buechele, Gabbert and fourth-stringer Chris Oladokun — combined to complete 31 of 38 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

“All three phases, we’ve got to get cleaned up or that is what going to happen against a good football team,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “You’re going to get beat pretty good. It will be very black and white to our guys what we need to improve in a hurry.”

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

It was the third time in less than a year that the Chiefs have played at State Farm Stadium.

Kansas City beat Arizona 44-21 in last year’s season opener before returning before returning to the desert for their Super Bowl win over the Eagles in February. Six months later, they were back in Glendale for the preseason game.

Kansas City won all three games.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game next Saturday.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again throughout their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

1 day ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram on Saturday regained his footing in the race to secure the No. 2 spot behind James Conner.

1 day ago

Isaiah Simmons...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons shows growing pains in secondary in loss vs. Chiefs

Cardinals defensive back Isaiah Simmons had a couple down moments in coverage Saturday in a preseason game vs. the Chiefs.

1 day ago

Cardinals preseason...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals successfully execute 2-minute drill, Keaontay Ingram scores vs. Chiefs

The Cardinals received an opportunity to execute a two-minute drill at the end of the first half vs. the Chiefs in Friday's preseason game. 

1 day ago

Braylon Jones, signed by the Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign former USFL offensive lineman Braylon Jones

The Arizona Cardinals on Friday signed offensive lineman Braylon Jones to a one-year deal, his agent announced on social media.

2 days ago

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders starting quarterback...

Associated Press

Commanders QB Sam Howell named starter for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback over Jacoby Brissett.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals overpowered by visiting Chiefs in preseason loss