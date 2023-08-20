Close
D-backs option reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Reno

Aug 20, 2023, 4:00 PM

Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stad...

Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 16, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Reno following Saturday’s doubleheader in San Diego.

Strzelecki joined the club Saturday as doubleheaders allow for teams to add an additional 27th man to their rosters.

He went 1.1 innings pitched, one hit allowed and walked two batters but did not allow a run.

He had recently struggled in Reno prior to joining the big league club, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and six walks over 15.1 innings. However, he does have the ability to punch batters out, recording 20 strikeouts over that time.

The righty was originally sent to Reno on Aug. 1 after Andrew Chafin was shipped off to Milwaukee in a trade with the Brewers and is under Arizona’s control through 2026.

The D-backs also signed RHP Ryan Thompson to a minor league contract.

Thompson most recently played with the Tampa Bay Rays for the first five years of his career.

The 31-year-old reliever struggled in 2023, recording a 6.11 ERA, 5.08 FIP, 1.189 WHIP, struck out 12 and walked seven in 17.2 innings pitched.

After taking three out of four games in San Diego, the D-backs have an off day Monday before returning home for a two-game set against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

