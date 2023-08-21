Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

He and Harrison will be players to watch for Arizona Cardinals fans: They are both considered potential top-five selections, with Williams the highly likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals, who own the Houston Texans’ top draft pick, could have two top picks if projections hold for the expected outcomes of those two teams’ seasons.

Between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats, the Tucson university landed the state’s lone representation on the All-American teams with fifth-year receiver Jacob Cowing making the second team.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

2023 college football AP All-American First Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California.

Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi.

Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.

Kicker — Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.

Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati.

Linebackers — Harold Perkins, second-year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kalen King, third-year, Penn State.

Safeties — Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.

Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

2023 college football AP All-American Second Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina.

Running backs — Raheim Sanders, third-year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin.

Tackles — JC Latham, third-year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas.

Guards — Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College.

Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.

Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse.

Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona.

All-purpose player — Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson.

Kicker — John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.

Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU.

Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina.

Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame.

Safeties — Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan.

Punter — Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina.

