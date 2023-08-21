Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals name Jeremy Walls as chief operating officer

Aug 21, 2023, 10:39 AM

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of former Miami Dolphins executive Jeremy Walls as their chief operating officer on Monday.

Walls, 44, spent the past decade with Miami, most recently holding the title of senior vice president, chief revenue officer.

He will oversee the Cardinals’ business operations with a background in leading corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, marketing, plus stadium suite and food/beverage operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy and his family to the Cardinals,” said team owner Michael Bidwill in a release. “He is clearly one of the brightest and most innovative minds in our industry and comes to the Cardinals with a clear vision for engaging our fan base and enhancing our business and brand.

“Jeremy has demonstrated his ability at every stage of his career, including the NBA, MLB, NFL, Formula 1 and professional tennis. Most recently he has played a critical role in the Dolphins organizational success. Adding an individual as talented and accomplished as Jeremy immediately makes us a better organization.”

Before his 10-year tenure with the Dolphins, Walls was vice president of ticket sales, service and operations for the San Diego Padres from 2012-13. Prior to that, he worked in the business and marketing office of the NBA.

Walls has local experience working in the group sales departments for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-09) and Phoenix Suns (2002-06).

“It has been an honor to be part of the Miami Dolphins organization for the past 10 years,” Walls said in a release. “I am grateful to have worked with a special group of people and for two innovative leaders in Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel. My family and I are excited to move home to Arizona and to be part of this great franchise, with a bright future.

“Michael (Bidwill) is a strong leader who I admire. He is committed to creating a winning organization and he cares immensely about the Arizona community. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our organization as we take this historic franchise to the next level.”

The Cardinals’ last COO, Ron Minegar, stepped down in 2020 after a 20-year career with Arizona.

