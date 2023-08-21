Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria was reinstated from the injured list on Monday after nearly a month of being sidelined with a lower back strain.

The D-backs optioned outfielder Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move before a series opener against the Texas Rangers at home.

The 37-year-old Longoria saw an increase in playing time at third base with Josh Rojas’ struggles earlier this year and Emmanuel Rivera’s slump from late June into July. Longoria has an .803 OPS with 11 homers and 24 RBIs in 178 plate appearances this year, his first with Arizona.

He last played for Arizona on July 25.

Longoria’s success in a limited role has showed at the plate, where he’s leading MLB in no-doubter percentage, according to Statcast’s home run tracking analysis.

Lewis has struggled as one of the few right-handed hitting options among the Diamondbacks’ outfield corps this season.

Over 16 games and 51 at-bats, he’s slashing .157/.204/.255 with eight hits, two doubles, one home run and three walks to 21 strikeouts.

Lewis, 28, was traded to Arizona as a low-risk, high-reward offensive option after four years with the Seattle Mariners.

He thrived in his first two seasons with an OPS north of .800 before injuries and inconsistency hurt his output over the past two seasons.

The D-backs host the Rangers on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

