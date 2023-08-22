Close
Report: MLB investigating threats toward nephew of D-backs’ Tommy Pham

Aug 22, 2023, 3:20 PM

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks waits for a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the bottom of the first inning of the MLB Game at Chase Field on August 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak with their 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres. (Photo by Rebecca Sasnett/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Major League Baseball has begun the process of investigating what has been described by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale as “cyber-hate messages” directed toward a 13-year-old relative of an Arizona Diamondback.

The incident spurred following a verbal altercation in San Diego between the Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham and some fans at Petco Park. Clips of the video went viral online with fans and the outfielder yelling and swearing at each other.

The argument continued onto social media, in which, on one post (explicit language warning), Pham offered $100,000 for the accuser to take a lie detector that he didn’t swear at him.

Pham would also bring attention to the fact that people were targeting his nephew on Instagram. In another post on X (explicit language warning), Pham said to leave his nephew out of the situation.

On Saturday, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo came to Pham’s defense following the altercation in San Diego, saying to reporters after the game, “I don’t know the details of it. I just didn’t like what’s coming out of these fans’ mouth. It’s real, I’m not making that up. If you get near our dugout, you’d be amazed at what’s being said.”

Pham, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, has owner Steve Cohen coming to his defense as well.

