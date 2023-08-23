Close
Arizona Coyotes agree to extension with Andre Tourigny, per report

Aug 22, 2023, 6:12 PM

Head coach Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes looks on from the bench against the Seattle Kraken...

Head coach Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes looks on from the bench against the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on April 10, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Andre Tourigny, PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reported.

Tourigny was heading into the final season of a three-year contract after the beginning of his first NHL head coaching gig in 2021. The Coyotes, currently in a rebuilding period, have a record of 53-90-21 with Tourigny.

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, who was hired the summer before Tourigny, said in late July he was hopeful to get an extension done, referring to how Arizona has gone through Phase 1 of its rebuild and is now heading into Phase 2.

“He’s done Phase 1 very well,” Armstrong said to NHL.com. “He has got the players to buy into what he’s doing. He’s got the players to buy into the culture and he’s got the players to buy in to compete every single night here in the desert.”

Arizona continues to amass young talent that will make its way through the pipeline in the coming years, with a few names like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Connor Geekie on the way soon. After Armstrong traded several key Coyotes players in exchange for draft picks to begin the rebuild, this summer was Arizona’s first offseason under him in being aggressive with adding key contributors.

Veteran forward Nick Bjugstad was retained in free agency, while Jason Zucker and Alexander Kerfoot add more depth to the center group. In addition, the Coyotes traded a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings for young defenseman Sean Durzi, who has a chance to be a long-term top-4 defenseman.

Those names will join a group that includes 25-year-old forward Clayton Keller, who had a career-high 86 points, and 22-year-old forward Matias Maccelli coming off a standout rookie season.

...

