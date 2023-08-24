Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New era notes: Heat travels with Cardinals for joint practice with Vikings

Aug 23, 2023, 5:46 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

If you have lived in Arizona, you’ve heard it — and probably said it a time or two — when talking desert temperatures: “It’s a dry heat.”

That is definitely not the case in the humid air of Minnesota, which the Arizona Cardinals found out all too well in their first joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday.

As linebacker Josh Woods put it, the air was thick, sticky, muggy and above all else, just plain hot. At one point during practice, the heat index read 111 degrees Fahrenheit (insert sweating emoji face here).

RELATED STORIES

“It’s hot out here. We got our pads, we brought our bags and brought some heat, too,” linebacker Josh Woods told reporters on Wednesday. “A day like today, I’m expecting to lose eight or nine pounds. I’m big on the hydration right after we get off the field, got to drink about eight or nine Gatorades, bottles of water. Something like that to get it back.

“I think we let the weather dictate how we were attacking our work today. I’m excited to see how we bounce back tomorrow. Tomorrow’s going to be another hot day. Guys will see themselves on film and what I’m expecting is guys will see that their effort wasn’t maximized today and then we’ll bounce back tomorrow and have a better practice.”

Dortch = lit

Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch continues to make plays no matter where practice takes place, as seen by the Vikings on Wednesday.

He appears to have a handle on returning duties but is putting up enough on the tape to have a bigger role than previously expected offensively.

Reverse Griddy

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is well-known for hitting the Griddy after scoring touchdowns.

It’s very much a part of his persona on the football field.

That wasn’t lost on Cardinals rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, who showed off his moves against the wideout during 1-on-1s.

Got to love the confidence from the young defender.

Unfortunately for the rookie, it appears Jefferson got the last laugh.

Familiar faces

The Cardinals were greeted by a couple of familiar faces when they took the field on Wednesday, with former CB1 Byron Murphy and starting MIKE backer Jordan Hicks now playing for the Vikings.

They weren’t the only former Cardinals on the practice field, either, with Larry Fitzgerald taking some time out of his day to take in the sights, chat with owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Sports’ Ron Wolfley and leave a message for Cardinals fans.

What are you doing Wolf?

Speaking of Wolf, did you see what the heck he bought and almost wore on Wednesday?

“That’s right, I forgot to pack a hat,” Wolfley explained on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “There I was, ‘Oh my goodness, you got to be kidding me.’ I hope the warrior queen is not listening right now, because there was no place around here to get a hat. No place around here except of course for the team shop that was here.

“It was just Minnesota Vikings. That’s all it was right there. I bought this bucket hat that had a very small Minnesota Viking logo on the front of it and an NFL logo on the back. … I bought and then suddenly, the equipment guy for the Arizona Cardinals says, ‘Wolf why didn’t you ask me for a hat?’

Luckily, Arizona’s equipment manager played the role of hero on Wednesday, allowing Wolf to give the hat to someone who could appreciate it a whole lot more.

“I gave it to this Minnesota Viking fan and he goes, ‘Dude? Really?’ Wolf said. “That was $50 down the drain right there.

“So once again, warrior queen please, we will have this conversation later. It was brutal out there today. The heat index was 107 degrees.”

No Marco

For the most part, the bulk of the Cardinals were in attendance and participating.

That is unless your name is cornerback Marco Wilson, who seen watching from the sideline during Wednesday’s practice.

New arrivals

Arizona’s starting offensive line was not at full strength for Day 1 of joint practice.

Don’t worry, it was not due to injury.

Before things kicked off Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that both D.J. Humphries and Hjalte Froholdt welcomed new additions to their respective families earlier in the week.

“They’ll be here as the week keeps progressing,” Gannon told reporters Wednesday. “There’s a time to be a dad and a husband.

“I think they both had their babies on Monday, so they’ll join us when they can. Dad and husband duty is real and we planned it accordingly.”

Welcome to the franchise, Dae Humphries and Lucia Froholdt.

What’s next?

Thursday’s joint practice will remain as scheduled after the two sides moved up Wednesday’s work by an hour.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Matt Prater (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Colt McCoy (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins chasing Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker and Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Rondale Moore (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Trey McBride (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Justin Watson (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Jonathan Gannon during practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals-Vikings joint practices carry more weight than you think

It's onto Minnesota for the Arizona Cardinals with the preseason finale on the horizon. But first, we got to talk about (joint) practice.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Mask on: Paris Johnson influencing Cardinals’ handshake game

Rookie OL Paris Johnson's pregame tradition is rubbing off on veteran D.J. Humphries and other Cardinals players.

3 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Paris Johnson has no time for your trash talk

Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr. would much rather put somebody on the ground than have a jawing match in between plays.

3 days ago

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again throughout their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

5 days ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram on Saturday regained his footing in the race to secure the No. 2 spot behind James Conner.

4 days ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Michael Wilson finding offensive routine

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson continues to use every practice to his advantage as the regular season closes in.

7 days ago

New era notes: Heat travels with Cardinals for joint practice with Vikings