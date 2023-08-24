If you have lived in Arizona, you’ve heard it — and probably said it a time or two — when talking desert temperatures: “It’s a dry heat.”

That is definitely not the case in the humid air of Minnesota, which the Arizona Cardinals found out all too well in their first joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday.

As linebacker Josh Woods put it, the air was thick, sticky, muggy and above all else, just plain hot. At one point during practice, the heat index read 111 degrees Fahrenheit (insert sweating emoji face here).

“It’s hot out here. We got our pads, we brought our bags and brought some heat, too,” linebacker Josh Woods told reporters on Wednesday. “A day like today, I’m expecting to lose eight or nine pounds. I’m big on the hydration right after we get off the field, got to drink about eight or nine Gatorades, bottles of water. Something like that to get it back.

“I think we let the weather dictate how we were attacking our work today. I’m excited to see how we bounce back tomorrow. Tomorrow’s going to be another hot day. Guys will see themselves on film and what I’m expecting is guys will see that their effort wasn’t maximized today and then we’ll bounce back tomorrow and have a better practice.”

Dortch = lit

Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch continues to make plays no matter where practice takes place, as seen by the Vikings on Wednesday.

we would like to reintroduce everyone to Greg Dortch…@_GDortch x #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/1Rxs1TnaPr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 23, 2023

He appears to have a handle on returning duties but is putting up enough on the tape to have a bigger role than previously expected offensively.

Reverse Griddy

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is well-known for hitting the Griddy after scoring touchdowns.

It’s very much a part of his persona on the football field.

That wasn’t lost on Cardinals rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, who showed off his moves against the wideout during 1-on-1s.

Ummmm #Cardinals Kei’Trel Clark just did this after defending Justin Jefferson 1 on 1…. I wouldn’t poke the bear! #skol pic.twitter.com/Io0GixlWq6 — Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) August 23, 2023

Got to love the confidence from the young defender.

Unfortunately for the rookie, it appears Jefferson got the last laugh.

Familiar faces

The Cardinals were greeted by a couple of familiar faces when they took the field on Wednesday, with former CB1 Byron Murphy and starting MIKE backer Jordan Hicks now playing for the Vikings.

fancy meeting you here 👋 pic.twitter.com/aPupuddjMy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 23, 2023

They weren’t the only former Cardinals on the practice field, either, with Larry Fitzgerald taking some time out of his day to take in the sights, chat with owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Sports’ Ron Wolfley and leave a message for Cardinals fans.

Love you too Larry 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GRFCoN2SAS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 23, 2023

What are you doing Wolf?

Speaking of Wolf, did you see what the heck he bought and almost wore on Wednesday?

“That’s right, I forgot to pack a hat,” Wolfley explained on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “There I was, ‘Oh my goodness, you got to be kidding me.’ I hope the warrior queen is not listening right now, because there was no place around here to get a hat. No place around here except of course for the team shop that was here.

“It was just Minnesota Vikings. That’s all it was right there. I bought this bucket hat that had a very small Minnesota Viking logo on the front of it and an NFL logo on the back. … I bought and then suddenly, the equipment guy for the Arizona Cardinals says, ‘Wolf why didn’t you ask me for a hat?’

Luckily, Arizona’s equipment manager played the role of hero on Wednesday, allowing Wolf to give the hat to someone who could appreciate it a whole lot more.

“I gave it to this Minnesota Viking fan and he goes, ‘Dude? Really?’ Wolf said. “That was $50 down the drain right there.

“So once again, warrior queen please, we will have this conversation later. It was brutal out there today. The heat index was 107 degrees.”

No Marco

For the most part, the bulk of the Cardinals were in attendance and participating.

That is unless your name is cornerback Marco Wilson, who seen watching from the sideline during Wednesday’s practice.

New arrivals

Arizona’s starting offensive line was not at full strength for Day 1 of joint practice.

Don’t worry, it was not due to injury.

Before things kicked off Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that both D.J. Humphries and Hjalte Froholdt welcomed new additions to their respective families earlier in the week.

“They’ll be here as the week keeps progressing,” Gannon told reporters Wednesday. “There’s a time to be a dad and a husband.

“I think they both had their babies on Monday, so they’ll join us when they can. Dad and husband duty is real and we planned it accordingly.”

Welcome to the franchise, Dae Humphries and Lucia Froholdt.

What’s next?

Thursday’s joint practice will remain as scheduled after the two sides moved up Wednesday’s work by an hour.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By