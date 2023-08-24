Close
Report: Commanders’ Terry McLaurin ‘uncertain’ for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Aug 24, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be watching from the sidelines when his team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season opener.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the No. 1 wide receiver is uncertain for the matchup after suffering a turf toe injury in the team’s Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Schefter adds the injury typically takes multiple weeks to heal and that it is too early to say whether the wideout will be ready or not come game day.

If McLaurin is in fact sidelined in Week 1, it would be a tough blow to Washington’s offensive attack and a big boost for a Cardinals secondary led by Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Marco Wilson.

The wideout turned in one of his best seasons as a pro last season, reeling in 77 catches for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns. It marked the third straight season of at least 1,000 yards and the fourth with at least four scores.

With McLaurin’s status unclear, the Commanders could look to the duo of Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel to pick up the slack.

As a rookie last season, Dotson racked up 61 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games played (10 starts).

Samuel meanwhile returns for a third season in Washington after catching 64 balls for 656 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games (12 starts).

