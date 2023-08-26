Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals hosting blood drive at State Farm Stadium

Aug 26, 2023, 6:48 AM

(Arizona Sports/Kevin Zimmerman)...

(Arizona Sports/Kevin Zimmerman)

(Arizona Sports/Kevin Zimmerman)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals are asking fans to boost the Phoenix area’s blood supplies by hosting a blood drive at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those willing to donate must register online or over the phone. Visit the American Red Cross website in order to reserve a timeslot by using sponsor code AZCARDINALS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Nonprofit Vitalant was formed in Phoenix in 1943 and is now the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider. They regularly experience blood shortages during the summer.

“If not enough blood is available at any given moment, delays in patient care can have life-threatening consequences,” Vitalant chief medical and scientific officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said in a press release.

Two types of blood donations will be available.

The standard blood donation is the most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of “whole blood” is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour. Donations can be made every 56 days, up to six times a year.

Power red donations are also available. In a power red donation, red cells are collected but most of the plasma and platelets are returned to the donor. Donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have types O, A-negative or B-negative blood.

Donations can be made every 112 days, up to three times a year.

There are specific height and weight requirements for a power red donation.

