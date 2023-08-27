Close
California advances to Little League World Series final, will face off with Curacao

Aug 26, 2023

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe (19) celebrates standing on second base, driving in two runs with ...

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe (19) celebrates standing on second base, driving in two runs with a base hit against Needville, Texas during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series championship.

Brody Brooks also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski, stomping on home plate on his way to the dugout.

“This team,” manager Danny Boehle said, “with (Louis and Brody) at one and two (in the lineup). They’re really good athletes and are really hard to beat.”

Louis, a 12-year-old who stands 6-foot-1, drove in two runs on a third-inning double and started for the team from El Segundo, striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He sealed the win with a two-out, three-run homer to right field in the fifth inning.

Louis holds the tournament lead for home runs with four, one ahead of Brody.

California will play Curacao in the final on Sunday, marking the state’s first championship appearance since 2013 and El Segundo’s first ever. Curacao defeated Taiwan 2-0 earlier Saturday in the international semifinal.

El Segundo is the 24th team to represent California in the championship since the Little League World Series began in 1947. California leads all U.S. states with seven titles.

In a tournament that has lacked offensive firepower, California knocked out five multi-base hits and eight overall.

“It’s great that we’re the U.S. champs, but our mission is to win the World Series,” Boehle said.

DJ doubled in the fifth inning, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a passed ball to give the team from Needville, Texas, its lone run.

“I told them in the huddle, ‘You’re from a town of 3,000 people and you’re playing in the U.S. championship,’” Texas manager Andy McRae said. “Who would have thought that?”

Texas, representing the Southwest, beat West region team California 3-1 on Monday. DJ got the win that day and entered the rematch with 15 strikeouts and just two earned runs for the tournament. But on Saturday he took the loss.

Curacao defeats Taiwan 2-0

Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Nasir El-Ossais got back-to-back singles off Taiwanese ace Fan Chen-Jun and later scored, leading Curacao to a 2-0 victory over Taiwan on Saturday in the semifinals of the Little League World Series. Fan came in for the bottom of the fourth to face Curacao’s top of the lineup. Fan hadn’t allowed a hit all tournament, but Jay-Dlynn hit a hard grounder into left field and Nasir followed with a single to right. Curacao will play California in the final on Sunday.

