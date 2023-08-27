Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs making Chase Field a triples alley against Reds

Aug 26, 2023, 7:45 PM | Updated: 8:46 pm

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Christian Walker #53 after scoring on a wi...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Christian Walker #53 after scoring on a wild pitch by starter Fernando Cruz #63 of the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Chase Field on August 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Triples aren’t the most regular occurrence in baseball. But they’ve been a thing of normalcy in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ series against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

Corbin Carroll led off the Arizona half of the first on Saturday with a speedy triple down into right field.

In the fifth, Christian Walker tripled to deep right-center field, the team’s second of the day and the third overall. Despite that, the D-backs saw their six-game winning streak snapped as they lost 8-7 in 11 innings.

RELATED STORIES

On Friday, Diamondbacks third baseman Jace Peterson hit a pair of triples and catcher Gabriel Moreno hit the first three-bagger of his career.

Quietly, Chase Field has become known for surrendering triples. Whether it’s the deep right-center field wall (414 out to the pool area) or jetted-out part of the wall in right, the triples are adding up in the desert. In total, the stadium has surrendered 147 triples coming into Saturday over the past three seasons, according to Baseball Savant. That’s good for third in the majors behind Coors Field in Denver (208) and Comerica Park in Detroit (169).

But the triple at Chase Field isn’t reserved just for those who are fleet of foot.

Carroll, the leading NL Rookie of the Year candidate, has five of his seven triples at home. He’s the fastest baserunner on the D-backs, averaging a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second, or going from home to first in only 4.08 seconds, according to Baseball Savant. Further, according to MLB Pipeline’s post on X, Carroll’s triple Saturday was the fastest of the season at 10.97 seconds.

Meanwhile, Walker, who hit his first triple of the season Saturday, averages a sprint speed of 26.3 feet per second, or 4.71 seconds from home plate to first base. It was Walker’s first triple since Game 158 of 2022.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds v Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs squander strong Zach Davies return, fall in extras to Reds to drop season series

Starter Zach Davies stepped up in his return from the IL, but a blown save and a costly balk ended the D-backs' winning streak vs. the Reds.

24 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks holding onto playoff spot

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

24 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks don’t plan to back down on finding creative pitching solutions

The Diamondbacks have deployed openers and bullpen games to piece together victories in their wild card chase.

24 hours ago

Zach Davies...

Alex Weiner

D-backs reinstate Zach Davies from injured list to start vs. Reds, option Justin Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated starting pitcher Zach Davies from the 15-day injured list and optioned reliever Justin Martinez.

24 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks pick up 6th straight win, surviving hectic ballgame vs. Reds

The Diamondbacks took the second of a four-game series against the Reds in a game that sparsely had a dull moment.

24 hours ago

A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Ariz...

Kellan Olson

D-backs fan, child robs Reds OF of home run catch

If you've ever been to a ball game as a kid and you're sitting in the outfield bleachers, you bring your glove just in case that moment comes.

2 days ago

D-backs making Chase Field a triples alley against Reds