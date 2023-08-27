D-backs making Chase Field a triples alley against Reds

Triples aren’t the most regular occurrence in baseball. But they’ve been a thing of normalcy in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ series against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

Corbin Carroll led off the Arizona half of the first on Saturday with a speedy triple down into right field.

D-backs had three triples yesterday, and Corbin Carroll leads off the first with another one. Carroll scored on a passed ball. Bobblehead night is off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/1ocK5eXK1l — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) August 27, 2023

In the fifth, Christian Walker tripled to deep right-center field, the team’s second of the day and the third overall. Despite that, the D-backs saw their six-game winning streak snapped as they lost 8-7 in 11 innings.

On Friday, Diamondbacks third baseman Jace Peterson hit a pair of triples and catcher Gabriel Moreno hit the first three-bagger of his career.

Quietly, Chase Field has become known for surrendering triples. Whether it’s the deep right-center field wall (414 out to the pool area) or jetted-out part of the wall in right, the triples are adding up in the desert. In total, the stadium has surrendered 147 triples coming into Saturday over the past three seasons, according to Baseball Savant. That’s good for third in the majors behind Coors Field in Denver (208) and Comerica Park in Detroit (169).

But the triple at Chase Field isn’t reserved just for those who are fleet of foot.

Carroll, the leading NL Rookie of the Year candidate, has five of his seven triples at home. He’s the fastest baserunner on the D-backs, averaging a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second, or going from home to first in only 4.08 seconds, according to Baseball Savant. Further, according to MLB Pipeline’s post on X, Carroll’s triple Saturday was the fastest of the season at 10.97 seconds.

Meanwhile, Walker, who hit his first triple of the season Saturday, averages a sprint speed of 26.3 feet per second, or 4.71 seconds from home plate to first base. It was Walker’s first triple since Game 158 of 2022.