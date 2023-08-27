PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of veteran reliever Ryan Thompson and designated Nabil Crismatt for assignment on Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Thompson provides another fresh arm for a team that used 13 pitchers in its last two games, including eight in an 11-inning loss to the Reds on Saturday night, 8-7.

Crismatt was the losing pitcher without an earned run. He tossed two innings with three strikeouts, but a two-out balk cost Arizona the game-winning run with the Manfred Man on third base.

“It was a balk, he looked like he was starting to reach into his glove. He did it once and he tried to do it again, and the umpire saw it,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

The D-Backs balk in the go-ahead run in the 11th pic.twitter.com/TNUERO6K5r — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

Crismatt had been starting games for Triple-A Reno when the D-backs called him up as a length option on Aug. 19. He did not make his team debut, though, until Saturday. The righty was out of minor league options.

Thompson, a right-handed side-armer, signed a minor league contract with Arizona on Aug. 19 after the Tampa Bay Rays designated him for assignment on Aug. 16.

The 31-year-old had an impactful role in Tampa Bay’s bullpen over the past three seasons, throwing 103 innings with a 3.50 ERA and 3.55 FIP from 2020-22. He allowed two earned runs in 9.1 innings during Tampa Bay’s run to the World Series in 2020.

This year, he had a 1.80 ERA through 11 appearances but struggled mightily in the second half of May and June. He allowed 11 runs in 7.2 innings ahead of getting let go.

Ryan Thompson, 91mph Two Seamer and 80mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/xXE7UtEVre — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 3, 2022

Thompson throws from an unorthodox side-arm slot and leans on his sinker and slider. His slider has averaged 17.6 inches of horizontal break this year, 38% better than league average.

He still has team control through 2025, giving Arizona the option to keep him around if he performs well.

The D-backs are turning to Slade Cecconi on Sunday, who has yet to break five innings in any of his first four MLB appearances. Bryce Jarvis will be available for a depth option with Arizona leaning on his youth to close out a series win.

First pitch Sunday is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @alexjweiner