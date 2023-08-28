Close
Mercury downed by Wings after potential game-tying shot becomes wedged

Aug 27, 2023, 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Dallas (19-16), which currently sits in fourth place, will have to wait at least one more game before clinching a homecourt advantage in the first round after the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-85 in the day’s final game.

Ogunbowale made 8 of 22 shots from the floor for the Wings, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line. Kalani Brown added 12 points off the bench. Natasha Howard totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25). Brittney Griner scored 19, while Megan Gustafson pitched in with 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.

With the loss, the Mercury were eliminated from the playoffs.

 

Griner scored eight points to help Phoenix take a 22-18 after one quarter. Sug Sutton hit a 3-pointer and scored seven in the second period as the Mercury took a 42-35 lead into intermission.

Teaira McCowan scored seven in the third quarter and Dallas rallied to knot the score at 55 by the end of the period.

Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 58-57 lead with 8:50 remaining in the game and the Wings never trailed again.

Phoenix lost for a fifth straight time. Dallas was coming off a home-and-home sweep by the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings won all four match-ups with the Mercury this season.

