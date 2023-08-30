Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said his office did not control the timing of the Sun Devils’ announcement Sunday that the 2023 football team will not be able to play for a bowl game.

The university self-imposed a one-year bowl ban in response to the NCAA investigation into recruiting rule-breaking by former coach Herm Edwards’ staff. The Sun Devils said in a statement released Tuesday that they did so in order to clear the way for new coach Kenny Dillingham to operate without limitations.

Anderson said on the Tuesday edition of the Anderson-Healey Show that the Sun Devils did not control the timing of that move coming days before the season-opener against Southern Utah.

“It is called a negotiated resolution process because it is indeed a negotiation,” Anderson said, comparing it to a trial with judge and jury. “It takes time. A lot of it is driven by how many witnesses, how much evidence. Are they available, are they cooperating? That timing is dictated by the circumstances and it is dictated by the NCAA. It’s not the individual institution that controls that.”

Anderson’s first public comment on his own podcast came after the Sun Devils released a bullet-point list of clarifications about the bowl ban and the school’s decision-making.

Namely, ASU said in its statement “that if recruiting penalties of the type set out in the Tennessee case were applied to ASU, such penalties would seriously impair Coach Dillingham’s ability to build ASU’s football program.”

Fans, however, wondered why ASU didn’t impose a bowl ban last season at some point, when Edwards began the year as head coach despite his top assistants having already been removed from the team due to the investigation.

Critics have also wondered why Arizona State instituted a ban at all after Tennessee, which was hammered with penalties after evidence of several level 1 violations, had its NCAA investigation end without a ban. Included in that punishment was a multi-million dollar fine in lieu of a ban, limited scholarships and cut-down recruiting efforts.

Anderson said he worried that continuing the long process with the NCAA could lead to a bowl ban down the road, bleeding into the 2024 or even 2025 season.

He pointed out that the process of the investigation and negotiation process is complex with so many groups being involved: NCAA lawyers, NCAA enforcement staffers, NCAA investigators, ASU lawyers, outside counsel, its own investigators and own compliance staffers.

“It works similar to like a plea bargain in our criminal court system,” Anderson said. “The prosecutor comes in, in this case the NCAA comes in, sits with the defense attorney, in this case the institution, and says, ‘… Here’s what our investigation unfolded. Based on these things, here are the penalties and the sanctions that we would be looking to impose on you.’

“The defendant then says, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve done our investigation, we have our own position on potential sanctions that we might take, let’s plea bargain, let’s negotiate.’ … If you can reach that plea-bargain agreement as you know … then have to take it to court, the judge.”

That judge is a separate committee for infractions.

In the case of the rival Arizona Wildcats, who went through a similar process due to recruiting violations by its basketball team under head coach Sean Miller, the final investigation ended in December 2022. That was two weeks short of two full years after they self-imposed a postseason ban.

The end of the investigation hardly dinged the Wildcats, who had already moved on from Miller. The Wildcats took on a $5,000 fine, a one-player scholarship reduction and seven-week recruiting ban for the 2022-23 season.

Anderson doubled down on Arizona State’s statement about not wanting the investigation hanging over the program’s head.

“We needed clarity, we needed a way forward,” he said, adding that the move was calculated to avoid risk of harsher penalties impacting Dillingham’s later seasons and a move to the Big 12 conference.

For what it’s worth, Dillingham has already moved on despite showing frustration upon learning of the ban over the weekend.

He told his players to focus on the day-to-day improvement and that nobody would feel sorry for them.

“We’re in this foxhole together,” Dillingham said Wednesday on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “You can’t just tell them one thing and then instantly get over it. That’s not how it works. Explain to them, take your day, be frustrated and move on.

“This program is about life. It’s about being lifers and part of that is being able to respond to adversity, the good and the bad, and success. … Whatever news is ever given to you should have zero effect on that goal (of being the very best at everything you do).”

Follow @AZSports