Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal

Aug 31, 2023, 8:55 PM

ACC logo...

A view of the ACC logo ahead of the quarterfinals of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 3, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


With Atlantic Coast Conference university leaders seemingly on the verge of deciding whether to expand with Stanford, California and SMU, two North Carolina trustees announced Thursday night that a “strong majority” of the board opposes to the move.

ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider a Western expansion, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Thursday.

It was unclear if the presidents will take a decisive vote on adding new members, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were not making internal discussions public.

A few hours later, the chairman and vice chairman of North Carolina’s board of trustees released a statement, urging the school to vote no on expansion.

RELATED STORIES

“The strong majority of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees opposes the proposed expansion of the Atlantic Coast Conference to include Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Southern Methodist University,” chairman David L. Boliek Jr. and vice chair John P. Preyer said.

“Although we respect the academic excellence and the athletic programs of those institutions, the travel distances for routine in-conference competitive play are too great for this arrangement to make sense for our student athletes, coaches, alumni and fans. Furthermore, the economics of this newly imagined transcontinental conference do not sufficiently address the income disparity ACC members face. Without ironclad assurances that the proposed expansion serves the interest of UNC-Chapel Hill, we believe it should be voted down.”

The ACC has been weighing expansion for several weeks. The presidents and chancellors were scheduled to hold a call Monday night to delve into expansion, but the deadly shooting of a professor at the University of North Carolina led the conference to put its business on hold. ESPN first reported Friday’s rescheduled call.

The presidents discussed adding schools three weeks ago but chose not to take a vote, knowing they likely didn’t have 12 of the 15 votes necessary for approval. Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State have been against adding schools.

Since then, Commissioner Jim Phillips has been working on revenue distribution models that he hopes will bring consensus. Adding three schools would require ESPN to pay more in yearly media rights revenue to the ACC, but the new members would receive greatly reduced payments upon entry and slowly ramp up.

That means more revenue for current members, but how it is divvied up has been the sticking point.

The interest from the ACC — and the urgency from Stanford and Cal — increased after the Pac-12 was plundered by the Big Ten and Big 12 and left with just four schools committed beyond this year.

The Northern California rivals have been scrambling to find a Power Five conference home for 2024-25 and beyond with the Pac-12 on the brink of extinction and only Washington State and Oregon State left to rebuild with.

Arizona State Football

Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Stephen Gugliociello

ASU-Southern Utah game to resume from two-plus hour delay

Weather was a concern at halftime of the Arizona State game against Southern Utah in Tempe as a dust storm settled in before the whistle.

1 day ago

Jaden Rashada in his Arizona State debut looks on with his offensive linemen...

Arizona Sports

Jaden Rashada flashes deep ball in debut for Arizona State

It took just one series into the 2023 season to see the arm strength and the touch from Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.

1 day ago

...

Aaron Schmidt

ASU football wearing traditional uniforms against Southern Utah in Week 1

Keeping its tradition since 2011, ASU football will wear its maroon/gold combination for its first home game of 2023.

1 day ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback...

Associated Press

Pac-12 football this week: Deion Sanders, Kenny Dillingham debut

Caleb Williams continues building his resume as a top NFL Draft prospect, while Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham make their debuts.

1 day ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with the Arizona State Sun...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Reaction to ASU’s self-imposed bowl ban

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, the guys react to Arizona State football's bowl ban and preview the season.

2 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with the Arizona State Sun...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah preview: What to expect in Week 1 and beyond

A new era of ASU football begins, and with a new head coach and an overhauled roster, the Sun Devils look to bounce back from a 3-9 season.

2 days ago

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal