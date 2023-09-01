Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks call up Pavin Smith, 2 others

Sep 1, 2023, 3:29 PM

Pavin Smith points...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith points skyward as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks called up outfielder Pavin Smith, infielder Emmanuel Rivera and pitcher Luis Frias from the Triple-A Reno Aces, the team announced Friday.

Additionally, Arizona optioned third baseman and designated hitter Buddy Kennedy to Reno.

Since being called up Aug. 12, he appeared in 10 games (seven starts). In 29 plate appearances, he averaged .169 with a .519 OPS.

With the moves, Arizona’s active roster now sits at 28. The 40-man roster is at capacity.

“We just were looking for some trusted depth in the bullpen,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo before the moves were official. “Frias has been fantastic in spurts and still continuing to grow and learn. Not quite there yet but we feel like with every outing he’s inching closer to being a very, very good, capable reliever. He has had trusted moments.”

“Pavin just was having trouble with timing and rhythm when we sent him down and the reports were that everything was starting to come together,” Lovullo said. “Starting to stay behind the ball, starting to drive the baseball.”

Smith, Frias and Rivera earn the calls up over the likes of contributing outfielder Jake McCarthy and other prospects on the come-up looking for their MLB debuts like infielders Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander.

Smith last played for the D-backs in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on June 29. He struggled at the plate, averaging .190 with a .642 OPS to go along with 35 hits, 30 RBIs and 32 walks to 43 strikeouts.

Rivera hasn’t played for Arizona since an Aug. 11 loss to the San Diego Padres. He’s averaging .267 with a .868 OPS across 66 games played in 2023.

Frias last saw MLB action in a 9-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 16. In 16 games with the D-backs this season (17.1 innings pitched), Frias is sporting a 5.71 ERA and a 1.96 WHIP to go along with 16 strikeouts and 16 walks.

The D-backs (69-65) enter play Friday one game out of the final NL Wild Card spot behind the San Francisco Giants (70-64).

Arizona is back action Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

