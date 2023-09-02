Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Yuta Watanabe, Japan advance to 2024 Olympics after win at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Sep 2, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

Yuta Watanabe, Japan vs. Germany FIBA World Cup...

Yuta Watanabe #12 of Japan reacts during the FIBA World Cup Group E game between Germany and Japan at Okinawa Arena on August 25, 2023 in Okinawa, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Japan secured an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics by topping Cape Verde, 80-71, at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan on Saturday.

Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe played a game-high 40 minutes for Japan.

He notched five points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in the win.

RELATED STORIES

Keisei Tominaga put the hosts — Japan got to play its World Cup games in Okinawa — up 73-53 on a 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Cape Verde then held Japan scoreless for the next nine minutes, going on a 15-0 run to get within 73-68 on a 3-pointer by Betinho Gomes.

Japan went 11 minutes without a field goal, but Joshua Hawkinson had the team’s only baskets of the final quarter. They both came in the last minute, one setting up a three-point play, the other a 3-pointer to help the hosts advance.

Hawkinson had 29 points and Tominaga had 22 for Japan (3-2). Edy Tavares and Shane De Rosa each had 11 for Cape Verde (1-4).

It was the final day of World Cup games for the 16 teams that didn’t qualify for the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards for the United States against Montenegro in FIBA World Cup play...

Associated Press

United States pulls away from Montenegro to make FIBA World Cup quarters

USA Basketball found a way in the end, winning 85-73 against Montenegro to reach the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

2 days ago

Yuta Watanabe, Phoenix Suns forward for Japan after beating Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup...

Arizona Sports

Yuta Watanabe, Japan a step away from making 2024 Paris Olympics

The Phoenix Suns' Yuta Watanabe and Japan beat Venezuela in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and are a win away from making the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3 days ago

Radio broadcast announcer for Phoenix Suns, Al McCoy has his name inducted into the Phoenix Suns "R...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns changing Ring of Honor back to permanent banners

The Phoenix Suns are altering its Ring of Honor at Footprint Center next season to more permanent visibility.

4 days ago

United States center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson...

Associated Press

FIBA World Cup: USA Basketball powers past Jordan team led by former Wildcat Hollis-Jefferson

Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher.

4 days ago

Yuta Watanabe squres up Josh Giddey in Japan vs. Australia of FIBA World Cup play...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Yuta Watanabe drops 24 in Japan’s FIBA loss to Australia

Two days after securing the country's first FIBA win over a European team in FIBA World Cup play, Japan fell to Australia.

5 days ago

U.S. forward Mikal Bridges (5) recovers the ball in front of Greece guard Giannoulis Larentzakis...

Associated Press

United States secures 2nd round advancement with FIBA win vs. Greece

Austin Reaves scored 15 points and the U.S. topped Greece 109-81 on Monday to clinch a berth in the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

6 days ago

Yuta Watanabe, Japan advance to 2024 Olympics after win at FIBA Basketball World Cup