Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Oregon State, Washington State approached by Mountain West recently

Sep 2, 2023, 4:01 PM

Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun Str...

Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun Stribling (88) while Oregon State's Omar Speights (1) assists on the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State and Washington State are the last remaining members of the Pac-12 after this season and they have been fielding calls from the likes of the Mountain West and American Athletic conferences eager to discuss options. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen, File)

(AP Photo/Mark Ylen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment, Oregon State and Washington State.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday.

Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.

RELATED STORIES

Eight other teams from the onetime “Conference of Champions” previously announced plans to depart next year. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will play in the Big 12.

One possible option for Washington State and Oregon was shut down Friday when the American Athletic Conference released a statement that said “we have concluded that the best way to proceed for our outstanding student-athletes is to not look westward.”

Both the Beavers and the Cougars made it clear they are working together to find, or create, a solution. In addition to the Mountain West, the teams also could attempt to build a new Pac-12 with teams from that conference or others.

The latest departures came as both Oregon State and Washington State prepare to open their football seasons. The Cougars were at Colorado State on Saturday and the No. 18 Beavers visit San Jose State on Sunday. Both games could be a harbinger of what’s to come: San Jose State and Colorado State are in the Mountain West.

Nevarez was attending the Rams’ game against the Cougars.

Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy said Friday a decision for the Beavers likely would come in weeks, not months. Her hope was that the Pac-12 brand can be retained in some way.

“We continue to look for options that work for us, where the needs of our students-athletes are taken care of, where our athletic and academic values align, and where we can play at the national level and be visible,” she said. “But jumping from a conference was never the first option, making the conference work is always where my heart and my mind lay. And I’m sorry that a top-20 football team ends up where we are because of the focus on media rights and media valuations.”

General News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...

Associated Press

Prime shocker: Colorado pulls off upset of TCU in Deion Sanders’ debut as coach

In his debut at the school, Deion Sanders coached unranked Colorado to a 45-42 win Saturday over 17th-ranked TCU, last year’s national runner-up.

19 hours ago

Julie Ertz, United States soccer...

Arizona Sports

Arizonan, 2-time World Cup champ Julie Ertz announces retirement from pro soccer

Arizona-native soccer star Julie Ertz, the wife of Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, announced Thursday that she is retiring from the sport.

3 days ago

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Champ...

Associated Press

Hovland runs away with Tour Championship, takes FedEx Cup title

Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the season, and it paid off with the biggest trophy of his career.

7 days ago

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe, right center, celebrates with manager Danny Bole, left center, an...

Associated Press

California walks it off vs. Curacao to win Little League World Series title

Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.

7 days ago

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL...

Associated Press

Dolphins, Jaguars game called off after receiver Davis carted off

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter.

8 days ago

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe (19) celebrates standing on second base, driving in two runs with ...

Associated Press

California advances to Little League World Series final, will face off with Curacao

Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday.

8 days ago

Oregon State, Washington State approached by Mountain West recently