Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker day-to-day with elbow contusion

Sep 2, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm

Christian Walker...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks flips a baseball before the start of the MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks removed first baseman Christian Walker from Saturday’s ballgame against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field with a right elbow contusion, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Walker was plunked in his exposed right elbow on a 96 mph sinker by Orioles starter Kyle Bradish in the third inning. Walker tossed his bat down and shook out his hand before bending over and grabbing his elbow.

He took his base and stayed in the game for an inning, but the D-backs replaced him with Pavin Smith defensively in the fifth.

RELATED STORIES

Lovullo said Walker will be day-to-day and did not rule out his inclusion in the lineup on Sunday. His X-rays came back negative.

The team announced during the game that Walker suffered right hand discomfort. Walker said the pitch his him in a funny spot which caused nerve pain up through his fingers.

“Okay, overall, X-rays negative which is great,” Walker said. “Just a ton of nerve pain hit me in an unfortunate spot, ton of finger numbness and shooting pains just trying to use my fingers, but I think it’s all just nerve related. Like I said, just a funny spot but all things considered, I should be fine.”

Lovullo said the team will see how he feels Sunday morning. Arizona and Baltimore have a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

“I think he just got a nerve clipped a little bit. You feel that. For everybody who has played the game and gotten hit on the elbow, you know what that feels like,” Lovullo said.

Arizona fell to the Orioles 7-3 on Saturday.

Walker has played in 132 of 136 games this season, more than anyone else on the D-backs. The veteran has been on fire lately, with a 1.018 OPS and six home runs over his previous 19 games entering Saturday.

He homered in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Orioles. He is one home run and 11 RBIs shy of his first career 30-100 season.

Walker and Smith are Arizona’s two first basemen on the active roster, although Emmanuel Rivera, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jace Peterson have played at least an inning over there this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates with teammate Tommy Pham (28) after hitti...

Arizona Sports

D-backs, Cubs game flexed to Sunday Night Baseball in tight NL Wild Card race

The Diamondbacks' game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 17 is being flexed to Sunday Night Baseball by ESPN.

21 hours ago

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks doubles to drive in two runs to take a 6-5 lead ov...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks pregame notes: How Lovullo plans to manage workloads 17-game stretch

Notes on the D-backs' plan to manage workloads during 17 games in as many days, injury updates and prospect Tommy Troy climbing rankings.

21 hours ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the field during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs an...

Associated Press

D-backs minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended for 80 games

Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games on Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

21 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ 2020 draft class contributing despite atypical introduction

D-backs pitchers and 2020 draftees Brandon Pfaadt, Slade Cecconi and Bryce Jarvis are in the bigs and contributing to a playoff hopeful club.

2 days ago

Zach Davies...

Alex Weiner

Zach Davies giving D-backs what they need in rotation, throws gem vs. Orioles

D-backs starter Zach Davies has provided two effective outings after coming off the injured list, including Friday against the Orioles.

2 days ago

Christian Walker and Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

D-backs enter September with increased expectations, face 17 games in 17 days

The Diamondbacks enter the final month of the regular season with 17 games in 17 days with a playoff spot very much on the table.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker day-to-day with elbow contusion