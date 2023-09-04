Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Pham scratched from Diamondbacks lineup after slamming bat into rack

Sep 3, 2023, 5:58 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham hits a triple during the third inning in the first baseball game o...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham hits a triple during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Aug 19, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)

(AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks were without a key player in their 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Chase Field.

Tommy Pham, the team’s designated hitter, was a late scratch from the starting lineup. He was replaced by Evan Longoria.

“He has a bruised righty pinky that was causing him a little bit of discomfort through the course of his swing,” manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. “He was trying to fight his way into the lineup … but when he went and took some swings pregame, there was just too much pain.”

RELATED STORIES

Pham delved into the situation more after the loss.

“[The pinky’s] just swollen,” Pham said. “Got an X-ray, there’s no break so that’s good news. … I should be good to go tomorrow.”

Pham fessed up on how the injury occurred.

“[Saturday] when I struck out in the last at-bat, I slammed the bat in the bat rack and my pinky caught the bat rack.”

The strikeout came in the 8th inning of Saturday’s 7-3 loss to Baltimore. Pham was caught looking by Orioles’ reliever DL Hall for his third strikeout of the night.

Longoria went 1-for-3 with a walk in Pham’s stead on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Nico Hoerner...

Associated Press

NL Wild Card Sunday roundup: Cubs-Reds split series, Giants lose to Padres

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants lost on Sunday, while other National League Wild Card hopefuls picked up ground.

18 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Zac Gallen, D-backs look to take rubber match with Orioles on Sunday

Zac Gallen will take the mound against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Chase Field as the D-backs continue to fight in the NL Wild Card race.

18 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

NL Cy Young race tracker: D-backs’ Zac Gallen on short list of contenders

Checking in on the National League Cy Young Award race, with Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen a contender.

18 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: D-backs, Reds, Giants jostle for playoff position

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo and Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

D-backs rookie Slade Cecconi receives hard lesson from Orioles in ugly defeat

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi allowed seven straight hits in the fourth inning, as the Baltimore Orioles evened the series.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker day-to-day with elbow contusion

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker came out of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with an elbow contusion.

2 days ago

Pham scratched from Diamondbacks lineup after slamming bat into rack