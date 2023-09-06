The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders enter their 2023 opener with each team’s top receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Terry McLaurin, respectively on the injury report.

Brown was limited with a hamstring injury, while McLaurin has a toe issue limiting him.

Arizona offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (hand) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) were also limited. Pass-rusher Dennis Gardeck is listed as a full participant (knee).

For Washington, McLaurin and pass rusher Chase Young were spotted in pads at practice Wednesday, according to team reporter Zach Selby. They were both limited. Young has been recovering from a stinger suffered in the first preseason game.

Commanders receiver Dax Milne (groin) did not participate, while cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was full-go (ankle).

Arizona Cardinals-Washington Commanders injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Limited – – – Marquise Brown WR Hamstring Limited – – – Zach Ertz TE Knee Limited – – – Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Full – – –

Washington Commanders

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dax Milne WR Groin DNP – – – Terry McLaurin WR Toe Limited – – – Chase Young DE Neck Limited – – – Benjamin St-Juste CB Ankle Full – – –

