Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Rockies after getting hit by a pitch on his right wrist.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carroll was struck by a 93 mph four-seam fastball from Rockies relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell.

Carroll yelled in pain, immediately clutching at his right wrist. Manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer had an extended dialogue with Carroll before the speedy baserunner stayed in the game, presumably just for that purpose. He stayed in the dugout for the top-half of the fifth inning.

Arizona later called it a right wrist contusion for Carroll.

It was the second time he had been hit by a pitch on Wednesday. Carroll scored off both instances.

In an unusual lineup tweak, Lovullo replaced Carroll by moving Tommy Pham from left to right field for Carroll’s spot, and then placing designated hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left. This nullified the D-backs’ DH for the rest of the game, meaning reliever Bryce Jarvis was due up in the lead-off spot for the bottom of the fifth. Arizona used a pinch-hitter, Emmanuel Rivera, in that spot.

Any missed time for Carroll would be a big blow to the D-backs, who enter the last month of the regular season competing with a handful of teams for the three National League Wild Card spots. They were a game back of the final position coming into the day.

Carroll in the first half of the year was playing like a MVP candidate before his numbers the last two months regressed from superstar production to above-average marks. He did enter the day, though, with six hits in his last five games, including a double, triple and homer. Carroll came into Wednesday batting .280 with 24 homers, 68 RBIs, 26 doubles, 41 stolen bases, a league-leading nine triples and an .883 OPS. He is considered a shoo-in for N.L. Rookie of the Year.

Arizona through five innings was up 10-5 over the Rockies. Colorado initially scored four runs off D-backs starter Zach Davies before Arizona tallied 10 in the first five innings.

Lovullo said postgame Carroll is penciled into the lineup for Thursday’s game in Chicago.

