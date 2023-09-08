Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Commanders QB Sam Howell leads list of unknowns for Cardinals in Week 1

Sep 7, 2023, 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the ...

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 1 against the Commanders with a laundry list of questions on their own side of the field, but what about Washington quarterback Sam Howell?

Howell is a 22-year-old in his second year in the NFL after he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He appeared and started in one game last season, throwing for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 35 rushing yards on five carries in the win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“He is a great QB that can throw the ball inside and outside of the pocket,” Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

“A guy that has a fast release, a young guy. There are things we think we might possibly see, but there are also things that are going to be un-scouted looks we have never seen before.”

Arizona was coy about its own quarterback situation, but it has been reported the team is moving ahead with Josh Dobbs under center.

Both teams will be facing unknowns with QBs with limited regular season experience come Sunday. Additionally, Washington will have longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy calling its plays.

“He wants me to run the show,” Howell told reporters on Wednesday. “He says he wants me to have the keys to the car and he wants to be the quarterback, be the guy out there running the show. I have to be able to get people lined up. He says all the time I have to know my job but also know everyone’s job.

“…I love the control he gives me, love the responsibility he gives me. It is definitely a quarterback-driven offense and it has been a lot of fun to play in.”

Howell won the job over veteran Jacoby Brissett after fan favorite Taylor Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

The Commanders starter will have plenty of weapons offensively with wideouts Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Additionally, Washington has a two-headed dragon its backfield with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson at running back.

Arizona will have its hands full not only trying to contain the loaded talent on the outside, but limiting the athletic Howell’s scramble ability to extend plays.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Terry McLaurin catches a ball...

Tyler Drake

Commanders WRs room presents tough 1st test for Cardinals’ secondary

Even if Terry McLaurin isn't fully 100% on Sunday, the Commanders wide receiver still presents a big problem for the Cardinals secondary.

20 hours ago

Hollywood Brown...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown limited, Commanders’ Terry McLaurin full-go

Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz were limited for the Cardinals while Terry McLaurin was a full-go for Washington on Thursday's injury report.

20 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on during Arizona Cardinals practice...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals roundtable: Optimistic, yet realistic expectations for 2023

What are optimistic and realistic expectations for the Cardinals' 2023 season that kicks off on Sunday in Washington?

20 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Could Caleb Williams embarrass the Arizona Cardinals?

Bickley Blast: Could Caleb Williams embarrass the Arizona Cardinals? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports   Presented By

20 hours ago

Josh Dobbs pregame...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals QBs remain mum on Week 1 starter

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't the only keeping the team's starting quarterback situation close to the vest.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort at training camp...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals’ QB charade ending or just beginning?

With the report out concerning who starts at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, the mystery is over. Or is it?

2 days ago

Commanders QB Sam Howell leads list of unknowns for Cardinals in Week 1