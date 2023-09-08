Close
Chandler Jones won’t play in Raiders’ opener after disparaging social media posts

Sep 8, 2023, 1:08 PM

Raiders efensive end Chandler Jones...

Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 and defensive tackle Kyle Peko #92 of the Las Vegas Raiders warm up before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated Vikings the 26-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is not expected to play in Sunday’s season opener at the Denver Broncos, according to Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels.

Jones hasn’t been in the Raiders’ facility this week. He twice posted disparaging remarks on social media about Raiders management before removing them.

McDaniels also said Friday that backup cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) is not expected to play against the Broncos.

With Jones likely out, it could mean expanded roles for rookie Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 pick of the draft, and third-year pro Malcolm Koonce. Both are backup defensive ends on this week’s depth chart.

McDaniels said other players will be considered, including some on the practice squad.

“I think our entire defensive line group has really worked hard,” McDaniels said. “I think we have a little bit more depth across the board than we did last year just in general terms, and we’ll do what we have to do to be able to play the game the right way.”

The Raiders also need to clear a roster spot by Saturday because running back Josh Jacobs received a commissioner’s exemption after not signing until Aug. 26. One possible way to get down to 53 players is to put Jones on the non-football injury list, which would mean he’d have to miss at least four games.

“We’ll just try to figure out what the best thing is in terms of how to play the game in general,” McDaniels said. “We’re doing that at multiple positions. It’s always a little tricky because nobody’s really played 60 minutes of a football game.”

Jones went on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday to criticize Raiders management before removing those posts. He complained Tuesday about not being able to get into the team’s facility and on Wednesday about a representative from the city of Las Vegas crisis response team showing up at his door.

“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.

