The Washington Commanders ruled standout defensive end Chase Young out against the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s season opener at FedEx Field with a neck injury, according to multiple reports.

Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick, said he suffered a common stinger during Washington’s preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns. He told reporters after he was limited at practice on Friday that he felt ready to go but needed approval from medical personnel.

He had been limited in practice since suffering the stinger. Young’s understudy James Smith-Williams is questionable with an oblique issue, while fellow defensive end Efe Obada is on injured reserve.

The Commanders have had one of the highest regarded defensive lines in the NFL over the past couple seasons with Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, but it is a unit that has sparsely been fully healthy.

Injuries have limited Young’s production on the field since he won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. He has only played in 12 games over the past two seasons, and the Commanders declined the former dominant Ohio State pass rusher’s fifth-year option.

The 24-year-old had 7.5 sacks in his first year and has 1.5 since. He played the final three games of the 2022 campaign and racked up five tackles for loss.

The Cardinals faced Young as a rookie, and he picked up a sack and two tackles for loss in a 30-15 Arizona win.

Arizona has only ruled out offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (hand), but wide receiver Marquise Brown (hamstring) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) are questionable.

Kick off is set for 10 a.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By