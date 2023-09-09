Close
No. 22 Colorado takes care of Nebraska in Deion Sanders’ home debut

Sep 9, 2023, 1:00 PM

Deion Sanders...

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks and greets players as they warm up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.

After Coach Prime’s team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.

The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.

The fans ran onto the field to celebrate with a second remaining. After a momentary delay, the official announced it was over and more rushed out.

The contest featured two coaches trying to turn around programs that have fallen on lean times. Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado to the point where the Buffaloes had 53,241 fans in attendance — their largest crowd in 15 years — and tickets going for roughly $400. His counterpart, Matt Rhule, is still looking for his first win at Nebraska.

Xavier Weaver hauled in 10 passes for 170 yards and a score, while Jace Feely connected on three field goals.

Shedeur Sanders stayed cool despite being under constant pressure and sacked seven times. He distributed the production, just like he did in a 45-42 win at TCU last weekend.

Tar’Varish Dawson had a big afternoon, with a 30-yard touchdown catch and an 8-yard score on a reverse.

The defense held the Cornhuskers in check until Colorado’s offense got revved up.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled two snaps, lost another on a botched handoff and had a pass picked off. He was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when he appeared to have his left leg rolled on as he scrambled to make a throw.

Travis Hunter, the versatile cornerback and receiver, rarely left the field. He finished with three catches for 73 yards, while also making four tackles. Hunter played 129 snaps at TCU.

The fans showed up early to get good seats as Folsom Field kicked off its 100th season in electric fashion. The crew for Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” was on hand, too, and welcomed Colorado royalty Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook to the set.

The Buffaloes have their first three-game winning streak over the Huskers since the 1950s.

Colorado hosts another rival, Colorado State, next Saturday night.

Nebraska has dropped its last five nonconference road games.

