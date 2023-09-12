New York Jets franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off into the tunnel after getting sacked on his first series with a new team on Monday Night Football.

The Jets rallied to a 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, but the four-time MVP and a shell-shocked fanbase will have to see how long he might be sidelined.

Head coach Robert Saleh said during his postgame press conference that he believes Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon injury. A tear would end his season four snaps in.

He will have an MRI to confirm The Jets’ fears.

“Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably gonna confirm what we think is already going to happen. So prayers tonight, but It’s not good.” – Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/4CIBk5gV12 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2023

“It’s not good,” Saleh said.

Rodgers injured his left leg when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd. He stood up briefly before sitting back down and getting attended to by the training staff.

The 39-year-old Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined — and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

The Jets said X-rays were negative while ruling him out for the rest of the game.

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson entered the game in relief, and Saleh said he is their guy going forward.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

The injury silenced a crowd that had been raucous just minutes earlier, anticipating Rodgers’ Big Apple debut. The Jets haven’t made it to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath won the franchise’s only championship during the 1968 season, and frustrated fans hoped Rodgers’ arrival was the first step to getting back to the big game.

Rodgers jogged onto the field during player introductions with an American flag in hand on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and received his first official welcome from Jets fans.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season — a scenario that now appears highly unlikely.

New York’s aggressive defense forced four turnovers by Buffalo’s Josh Allen, including three interceptions by Jordan Whitehead, in a wild and often ugly season opener. Rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning score.

While the Jets concluded their night with Saleh joining a celebratory mob in the end zone, the injury to Rodgers cast a pall over their season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

