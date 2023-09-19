Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees for 2024

Sep 19, 2023, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Anquan Boldin, Arizona Cardinals...

Anquan Boldin #81 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on December 14, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The NFL on Tuesday announced the list of 173 modern-era nominees to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the 2024 class.

Former Cardinals on the radar for inclusion are: fullback Larry Centers (1990-98); receivers Anquan Boldin (2003-09) and Tim McDonald (1987-1992), defensive ends John Abraham (2013-14), defensive end Dwight Freeney 2015) and Simeon Rice (1996-2000); linebacker Karlos Dansby (2004-09, 2013, 2017); cornerback Antonio Cromartie (2014); and punter Jeff Feagles (1994-97).

Boldin and Freeney were among 28 semifinalists in last year’s class, while former Cardinals head coach Don Coryell was inducted this past year.

RELATED STORIES

Over his seven years with the Cardinals, Boldin had 586 catches for 7,520 yards and 44 touchdowns. His best season came in 2005 when he hauled in 102 receptions for a career-high 1,402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Freeney’s stint with Arizona lasted just one season, but in 11 games with Arizona, he recorded eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

Players who appeared for an Arizona university include return man Michael Bates (Arizona, 1989-1992), linebacker Lance Briggs (Arizona, 1999-2002), linebacker Tedy Bruschi (Arizona, 1991-95), plus defensive backs Darren Woodson (Arizona State, 1989-1991) and Eric Allen (Arizona State, 1984-87).

Nineteen finalists will make the first round of cuts for a 50-member selection committee. That will be filled with 15 modern-era players and four senior finalists, including Buddy Parker, the co-head coach of the Chicago Cardinals in 1949 and player from 1937-43.

The finalist group will be whittled down to four to nine new members who will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 2024 class.

Enshrinement will take place next August.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Victor Dimukeje in Week 2...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Victor Dimukeje seeing hard work, patience pay off in Year 3

Arizona Cardinals teammates knew Victor Dimukeje could make an impact defensively. He just needed a chance to prove himself.

16 hours ago

Budda Baker in Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to return from IR in 2023

Budda Baker's stint on injured reserve is not expected to be season-ending, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday.

19 hours ago

Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals place Budda Baker on IR, sign Qwuantrezz Knight among roster moves

Budda Baker is headed to the Arizona Cardinals' injured reserve, and the team reacted Monday by signing fellow safety Qwuantrezz Knight.

21 hours ago

Micah Parsons...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cowboys lead NFL in turnover differential as they prep for Cardinals

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are forcing turnovers. They're rolling heading into a visit to play the Arizona Cardinals.

22 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Wolf & Luke react to the Arizona Cardinals’ collapse against the New York Giants

Arizona Sports’ Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski react to the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 collapse to the New York Giants. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

22 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Cowboys fans invasion of State Farm Stadium might be worst we’ve ever seen

Bickley Blast: Cowboys fans invasion of State Farm Stadium might be worst we’ve ever seen. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees for 2024