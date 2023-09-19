The NFL on Tuesday announced the list of 173 modern-era nominees to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the 2024 class.

Former Cardinals on the radar for inclusion are: fullback Larry Centers (1990-98); receivers Anquan Boldin (2003-09) and Tim McDonald (1987-1992), defensive ends John Abraham (2013-14), defensive end Dwight Freeney 2015) and Simeon Rice (1996-2000); linebacker Karlos Dansby (2004-09, 2013, 2017); cornerback Antonio Cromartie (2014); and punter Jeff Feagles (1994-97).

Boldin and Freeney were among 28 semifinalists in last year’s class, while former Cardinals head coach Don Coryell was inducted this past year.

Over his seven years with the Cardinals, Boldin had 586 catches for 7,520 yards and 44 touchdowns. His best season came in 2005 when he hauled in 102 receptions for a career-high 1,402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Freeney’s stint with Arizona lasted just one season, but in 11 games with Arizona, he recorded eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

Players who appeared for an Arizona university include return man Michael Bates (Arizona, 1989-1992), linebacker Lance Briggs (Arizona, 1999-2002), linebacker Tedy Bruschi (Arizona, 1991-95), plus defensive backs Darren Woodson (Arizona State, 1989-1991) and Eric Allen (Arizona State, 1984-87).

Nineteen finalists will make the first round of cuts for a 50-member selection committee. That will be filled with 15 modern-era players and four senior finalists, including Buddy Parker, the co-head coach of the Chicago Cardinals in 1949 and player from 1937-43.

The finalist group will be whittled down to four to nine new members who will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 2024 class.

Enshrinement will take place next August.

