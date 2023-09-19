Arizona Cardinals sign DL Jacob Slade to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made two moves on the practice squad Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Jacob Slade and waiving wide receiver Daniel Arias.

Slade played in 42 games across four seasons at Michigan State from 2019-22. He amassed 88 tackles, 11.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was originally signed by Arizona in April and was with the team through the preseason.

The Cardinals have had a few injuries on the defensive line two weeks into the 2023 season. Starter L.J. Collier was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury, Leki Fotu was a late scratch prior to Sunday’s loss for a shoulder problem and Carlos Watkins left the game with an arm issue.

That leaves just Jonathan Ledbetter, Kevin Strong and Dante Stills as the three healthy defensive linemen on the roster.

Arizona started the season 0-2 and will look to get in the win column on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

