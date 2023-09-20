The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 3 with an 0-2 record against the NFC East, but the buck doesn’t stop there as the Dallas Cowboys visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

After an encouraging half of football against the New York Giants, Arizona fell flat on its face on both sides of the ball in the second half, squandering a 21-point lead in the home-opening loss.

Dallas is coming off two games where its defense carried a heavy load in in Week 1 before the offense and special teams did a lot of the work in Week 2 to reach 2-0 on the season.

he injury report leading up to Sunday’s kickoff is similar to last week, with Leki Fotu a limited participant with a shoulder issue that kept him out of Week 2.

Linebacker Josh Woods also missed Week 2 with an ankle injury and did not practice during the open portion on Wednesday.

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin did not practice because of an ankle injury after starting the first two games for Dallas. Safety Jayron Kearse, who also started the first two games for Dallas, was a non-participant on Wednesday with an illness.

A look at the full injury report:

Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Carlos Watkins DL Biceps DNP — — — Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP — — — Leki Fotu DL Shoulder Limited — — — Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full — — —

Dallas Cowboys

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jayron Kearse S Illness DNP — — — Zack Martin G/T Ankle DNP — — — Brandin Cooks WR Knee Limited — — — Chuma Edoga G Elbow Limited — — — Tyler Smith G/T Hamstring Limited — — — Donovan Wilson S Calf Full — — —

Follow @AZSports

Presented By