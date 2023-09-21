Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns could look into trade for Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic with Deandre Ayton

Sep 21, 2023, 3:13 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


While the Phoenix Suns’ intention all summer was to not trade Deandre Ayton, an imminent Damian Lillard trade could make Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic available, something that could interest the Suns, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Gambadoro adds that a Lillard trade is expected to come down within the next 24 hours. Portland previously was not interested in Ayton, but on a team without Lillard, Ayton’s potential would then be more appealing.

Nurkic, 29, averaged 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field across 52 games. He signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Blazers last summer, meaning he has three more years left on his contract.

RELATED STORIES

The 25-year-old Ayton has been actively involved in trade rumors for the past two offseasons. He is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest and shot 58.8%.

Ayton has had his name attached to trade rumors for two straight offseasons now. A failure to reach a contract extension with the Suns prior to the deadline ahead of last summer brought more fuel to the fire there before Ayton’s offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency was quickly matched by Phoenix.

But after a poor showing last postseason, more uncertainty regarding Ayton’s future materialized. Despite that noise, Ayton has remained in Phoenix through the offseason amid all the speculation. Ayton has three more years left on his extension, making $32.5 million for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Nurkic is a nine-year NBA veteran, originally getting his start with the Denver Nuggets in 2014 after getting selected 16th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Phoenix has not been shy with marquee moves this offseason, acquiring star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a trade package involving point guard Chris Paul.

The Suns start training camp on Oct. 3.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant and Keita Bates-Diop...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Kevin Durant finally can be integrated with Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant got 19 games with the Phoenix Suns last year. Despite shooting struggles at points, he showed his greatness.

7 hours ago

Damion Lee, Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Suns do have some continuity with returning bench players

Damion Lee and Josh Okogie are some of the few returning bench players for the Phoenix Suns, but they key play key roles in 2023-24.

1 day ago

Deandre Ayton, Bahamas...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: The Suns have put in the work this summer

Phoenix Suns, starting with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, have spent time on and off the court with each other this offseason.

2 days ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Counting down the days to the Suns’ opener

We start the 36 unbothered countdown by hitting on Devin Booker, who has remained a constant for the Phoenix Suns as he enters his prime.

3 days ago

Joakim Noah...

Arizona Sports

Joakim Noah explains the viral Devin Booker ‘double-team’ video

Joakim Noah said his back-and-forth with Devin Booker over a double team in a 2019 pickup game was overblown.

6 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during the third quarter against the LA Clippers in ga...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns giving away TV antennas for free local viewing

The Phoenix Suns are giving away free antennas for televisions to fans in the Valley, assisting many in viewing the games for free.

7 days ago

Phoenix Suns could look into trade for Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic with Deandre Ayton