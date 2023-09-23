9-21-23 Big Red Rage 45 minutes







Copy Link

The Arizona Cardinals signed Valley native and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez to the practice squad, the team announced on Saturday.

The move was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Arizona also placed defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on injured reserve (biceps), released defensive lineman Jacob Slade from the practice squad and elevated fellow DL Ben Stille to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Leki Fotu is still listed as questionable for Sunday (shoulder).

Roy Lopez homecoming

Lopez, from Tempe, played at Mesquite High School before committing to New Mexico State. He transferred to the University of Arizona for the 2020 season, where he earned am All-Pac-12 honorable mention with four tackles for loss in five games during the COVID-19-shortened campaign.

The 318-pound lineman was picked by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and played 33 games over the past two seasons.

He was waived from injured reserve (hamstring) with a settlement on Sept. 4. He has not played a snap this year.

Lopez produced two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 67 combined tackles in his first two professional seasons.

ROY WAS ALLLL OVER THAT 🤫 📺 » FOX pic.twitter.com/B0bvlTWXzN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 7, 2021

He’s lined up primarily in the B Gap, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lopez returns to his hometown team after he had more than 100 friends and family members watch him at State Farm Stadium when the Cardinals faced the Texans in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Lopez (@_roylopez_)

At Mesquite, Lopez recorded 17 tackles for loss and six sacks during his senior year, getting named an Arizona Football Coaches Association Top 25 player in the state. His father, Roy Lopez, coached him in high school.

Carlos Watkins to IR

The Cardinals’ defensive line has been banged up early this season.

Watkins is expected to miss significant time with his biceps injury, and L.J. Collier is on injured reserve having undergone surgery on another biceps issue.

Watkins left the Cardinals’ Week 2 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, and head coach Jonathan Gannon disclosed he would need surgery.

He played 43 defensive snaps over the first two games after he signed with Arizona as a free agent this past offseason.

Cowboys roster moves

Dallas announced it place star cornerback Trevon Diggs on injured reserve after he tore his ACL at practice this week. Dallas signed cornerback C.J. Goodwin to the active roster and elevated centers Brock Hoffman and Sean Harlow.

Cowboys starting center Tyler Biadasz is questionable with a hamstring issue. Harlow played for the Cardinals from 2021-22.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By