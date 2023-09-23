Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Giants LB Bobby Okereke fined for hit on Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs

Sep 23, 2023, 2:30 PM

Joshua Dobbs...

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The National Football League fined New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke for a hit he delivered in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Okereke was hit with a $16,391 fine for hitting Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter that led to a roughing the passer penalty.

The linebacker blitzed with a free route to the quarterback on play-action, but Dobbs got rid of the football quickly for an incomplete pass.

Okereke jumped for the ball, and his arms came down on Dobbs’ helmet.

The penalty set the Cardinals up on the Giants’ 24-yard line, and the drive ended with a Matt Prater 37-yard field goal.

The Cardinals led 20-0 at halftime but fell 31-28.

No Cardinals players were fined this week among the league’s “on-field, safety-related decisions.”

Last week, Paris Johnson Jr., Rondale Moore, Kyzir White and K’Von Wallace each received fines for unnecessary roughness.

There were 35 plays resulting in fines during Week 2.

The NFL says the money goes toward the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation.

