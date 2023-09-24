Close
Matt Prater ties own Arizona Cardinals franchise mark for longest field goal

Sep 24, 2023, 3:26 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals...

Matt Prater lines up for an Arizona Cardinals record 62-yard field goal on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Matt Prater keeps racking up the long kicks, and he was bolstering the record books for the Arizona Cardinals in the 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

A 62-yard field goal to end the first half against the Cowboys on Sunday gave Arizona a 21-10 lead and tied Prater’s own record for longest made field goal in franchise history.

Matt Prater holds the record for longest field goal in Arizona Cardinals history and more

Prater previously hit a 62-yarder in September 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater is also tops in NFL history with 73 kicks of 50 or more yards after the 62-yarder Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Sebastian Janikowski is second in NFL history with 58 makes of 50 or more yards.

In Arizona history, Prater has posted 14 kicks of 50-plus yards, trailing only Neil Rackers (2003-09), who hit 16 such kicks in 100 games played.

Prater is two off the franchise mark with only 33 games played for the Cardinals.

He was busy Sunday for an Arizona offense that scored on all five of its first-half possessions — three times via field goals — against the Cowboys. Dallas entered Week 3 as the best defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed per game (193.0) and points per game allowed (5.0).

Prater hit a 39-yarder to go ahead 3-0 and a 43-yard field goal before tying the Cardinals franchise record for longest made kick.

Matt Prater ties own Arizona Cardinals franchise mark for longest field goal