The Pac-12 announced start times and channels for four Week 6 football games on Monday, and Arizona State will host Colorado on the Pac-12 Network at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Arizona will travel to No. 8 USC for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Oct. 7 on ESPN.

ASU under head coach Kenny Dillingham gets its first crack at the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes in a matchup between first-year head coaches. Both teams are coming off losses albeit of very different flavors.

The Sun Devils as heavy underdogs played a competitive game against then-No. 5 USC in Tempe, falling 42-28 after the Trojans pulled away late.

CU fell out of the AP top 25 rankings from No. 19 after a 42-6 loss on the road at No. 9 Oregon. It was Sanders’ first defeat at the helm.

Before the matchup, Arizona State heads to California for its first road test of the year on Saturday, while Colorado hosts USC in Week 5.

Dillingham and Sanders took over programs that won a combined four games last season. Sanders brought CU national attention as a Pro Football Hall of Famer and media personality who added a slew of talent from his previous team at Jacksonville State, including his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders.

Dillingham made waves in Arizona as a local with a plan to “Activate the Valley” and its resources.

Arizona vs. USC gets ESPN TV treatment

Arizona gets the national television spotlight against USC quarterback Caleb Williams and crew after hosting No. 7 Washington this weekend.

The Wildcats started the third year under head coach Jedd Fisch 2-1 after pulling out a 21-20 win over Stanford in Palo Alto on Saturday. Backup quarterback Noah Fifita led the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter after Jayden de Laura left with an ankle injury.

The other Pac-12 game times announced for Week 6 are No. 16 Washington State at UCLA on Pac-12 Network at 12 p.m. and No. 19 Oregon State at California at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

The conference is in a unique state with four schools ranked in the top 10 on the latest AP poll for the first time.

4 teams ranked in the top 10 for the first time in conference history. pic.twitter.com/oBz7yPa9bI — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2023

