Win tickets to Athletes Unlimited

Sep 1, 2023, 1:32 PM | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 1:32 pm

Athletes Unlimited is a network of four women’s professional sports leagues including volleyball, basketball, softball and lacrosse.  Each league, featuring world-class pro athletes in each sport, takes place in a different city. Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball tournament is heading to Legacy Park in Mesa from October 6 – November 9 featuring Team USA Player Morgan Hentz, Sydney Hilley, Leah Edmund, Tori Dixon & many more…

Register below for your chance to win tickets!

