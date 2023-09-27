Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for performance vs. Cowboys

Sep 27, 2023, 9:29 AM

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater...

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater during practice. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in Arizona’s Week 3 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Prater hit three field goals and an extra point Sunday during the 28-16 win for Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The field goals all came during the first half in which the Cardinals scored on every one of their five possessions.

Prater earned his third weekly league honor as a member of the Cardinals, tying former special teamers Chandler Catanzaro, Chris Jacke and Bill Gramatica for most in franchise history. Prater earned two NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards during the 2021 season.

The NFL’s active scoring leader sits at 1,702 career points.

His 62-yard field goal to end the first half against the Cowboys gave Arizona a 21-10 lead and tied Prater’s own record for longest made field goal in franchise history. On Sunday, Prater also connected from 39 and 43 yards out.

He previously hit a 62-yarder in September 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater is tops in NFL history with 73 kicks of 50 or more yards. Sebastian Janikowski is second in NFL history with 58 makes of 50 or more yards.

NFC Players of the Week – Week 3

NFC offense – Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker (97 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards, two rushing TDs)

NFC defense – Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson (two sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery)

AFC offense – Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (203 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, four total touchdowns)

AFC defense – Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard (two sicks, interception, fumble recovery)

AFC special teams – Indianapolis Colts K Matt Gay (first in NFL history to hit four 50-yard FGs in the same game)

