Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs drop final road game at White Sox, season comes down to final series vs. Astros

Sep 28, 2023, 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides into third base during the third inning in the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense went cold in Thursday’s 3-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox, and their chance to clinch a postseason berth will wait until the final series at Chase Field.

With a win and a Chicago Cubs loss, the D-backs could have punched their ticket Thursday evening. Instead, their magic number remains at two with the Houston Astros coming to town on Friday for the last three contests of the regular season.

Arizona leads the Cubs and Miami Marlins by 1.5 games with the latter two clubs playing Thursday evening. The Astros are in the third AL Wild Card spot 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners, setting up a potential season-defining series for both Houston and Arizona.

Two more wins still guarantees a playoff spot for the D-backs.

D-backs’ bullpen day

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs turned to a bullpen game on Thursday with a lack of available starting pitching. Bryce Jarvis started and threw a 1-2-3 first inning before surrendering two runs in the second.

Jarvis walked the lead-off man Yoan Moncada ahead of first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who clubbed a 2-0 fastball for his 21st home run this season.

The rookie’s first MLB start lasted 2.2 innings. Kyle Nelson was next and allowed a solo home run to Moncada in the fourth inning.

From there, the group of relievers locked it down.

Miguel Castro retired all four hitters he faced with three strikeouts, Joe Mantiply sat down five White Sox in a row and Luis Frias followed suit with four up, four down.

They kept the Diamondbacks two at-bats away from coming back, but the offense squandered some early opportunities and never found its footing.

D-backs’ offense goes cold

Corbin Carroll led off the game with a single and a stolen base, although White Sox starter Touki Toussaint stranded him on third with less than two outs.

Carroll knocked his 10th triple of the year in the third inning and scored on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, but the D-backs recorded one more hit the rest of the game.

Toussaint bent without breaking with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning after a pair of walks, as he struck out Geraldo Perdomo looking at a curveball.

The Diamondbacks went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

After breaking out for 15 runs and 12 hits in Tuesday’s 15-4 win, the Arizona offense scored four runs on seven hits over the past two games.

D-backs vs. Astros

Arizona turns to its top-end starters to get across the finish line.

Houston right-hander J.P. France (3.83 ERA) is probable to match up against D-backs ace Zac Gallen on Friday. Justin Verlander is lined up to pitch Saturday for the Astros against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly.

Clinching a spot on Thursday would have earned the D-backs greater flexibility with the pitching staff. Gallen and Kelly pitching Friday and Saturday sets them up for Games 2 and 3 in the NL Wild Card Series on normal rest, if they get there.

A D-backs win on Friday could clinch a spot if the Cubs lose Thursday or Friday, so the ability to push Kelly back to Game 1 remains on the table.

Friday’s series opener starts at 6:40 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...

Aaron Schmidt

Derrick Hall: D-backs hitting stride as the postseason nears

With four games left to go in the regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in a good spot to clinch a wild card berth.

6 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt and Corbin Carroll deliver vs. White Sox, magic number drops to 3

Rookies Brandon Pfaadt and Corbin Carroll led the D-backs to a victory over the White Sox on Wednesday, dropping Arizona's magic number.

1 day ago

Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte smiles...

Arizona Sports

Touch ‘Em All: Special show to honor Diamondbacks play-by-play voice Greg Schulte

Arizona Sports will hold a special show Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. to honor Diamondbacks play-by-play announcer Greg Schulte.

1 day ago

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks designate Zach Davies for assignment, recall Justin Martinez

Veteran pitcher Zach Davies was designated for assignment Wednesday for the Arizona Diamondbacks with five games left in the season.

1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker...

Arizona Sports

Christian Walker shows staying power as D-backs push for 2023 playoffs

Christian Walker became the 10th Arizona Diamondbacks player to surpass 100 RBIs in a single season in a key win over the Chicago White Sox.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for postseason berth

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

D-backs drop final road game at White Sox, season comes down to final series vs. Astros