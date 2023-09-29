Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Here’s how the Diamondbacks clinch an NL Wild Card playoff spot Friday

Sep 29, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Zac Gallen and Gabriel Moreno...

Zac Gallen #23 and Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walk to the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon delayed a potential clinch of an NL Wild Card playoff berth to the final series at home against the Houston Astros.

It could happen Friday in Arizona’s third-to-last game of the year.

The D-backs sit in the second wild card spot at 1.5 games up on the Miami Marlins, who are in the third and final playoff spot.

The Chicago Cubs are 0.5 games behind Miami, while the Cincinnati Reds are still in the race at 1.5 games out of the race. Mathematically, the San Diego Padres have not been eliminated from the third postseason berth but cannot catch the D-backs.

Arizona Diamondbacks wild card playoff-clinching magic number: 1

RELATED STORIES

Arizona (84-75) controls its own destiny and can clinch a playoff berth with a win in any of the three remaining games against Houston at Chase Field.

Friday could be the day even if the Diamondbacks lose to the Astros. A loss by each of the Cubs (82-77) and the Reds (81-78) would make each of them unable to catch Arizona because they’d have only two games left. The D-backs hold a tiebreaker over the Cubs with a 6-1 record on the year against Chicago.

Chicago on Friday at 5:10 p.m. MST faces the Milwaukee Brewers, who have already clinched the NL Central at 90-69.

Cincinnati faces the 69-90 St. Louis Cardinals at 5:15 p.m. MST.

The Diamondbacks face a Houston team with much to play for. The Astros (87-72) are in the last available AL Wild Card spot and only 1.0 game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The first pitch for Arizona-Houston is at 6:40 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

NL Wild Card standings

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next
1 Philadelphia Phillies 89-70 +6.5 8-2 at NYM
2 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 84-75 +1.5 7-3 vs. HOU
3 Miami Marlins 82-76 6-4 at PIT
4 Chicago Cubs 82-77 0.5 4-6 at MIL
5 Cincinnati Reds 81-78 1.5 4-6 at STL

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for postseason berth

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

13 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

D-backs drop final road game at White Sox, season comes down to final series vs. Astros

The Diamondbacks squandered an opportunity to potentially clinch a playoff spot on Thursday with a loss at the White Sox.

20 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...

Aaron Schmidt

Derrick Hall: D-backs hitting stride as the postseason nears

With four games left to go in the regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in a good spot to clinch a wild card berth.

23 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt and Corbin Carroll deliver vs. White Sox, magic number drops to 3

Rookies Brandon Pfaadt and Corbin Carroll led the D-backs to a victory over the White Sox on Wednesday, dropping Arizona's magic number.

2 days ago

Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks radio announcer Greg Schulte smiles...

Arizona Sports

Touch ‘Em All: Special show to honor Diamondbacks play-by-play voice Greg Schulte

Arizona Sports will hold a special show Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. to honor Diamondbacks play-by-play announcer Greg Schulte.

2 days ago

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks designate Zach Davies for assignment, recall Justin Martinez

Veteran pitcher Zach Davies was designated for assignment Wednesday for the Arizona Diamondbacks with five games left in the season.

2 days ago

Here’s how the Diamondbacks clinch an NL Wild Card playoff spot Friday