Injuries spurred the Arizona Cardinals Saturday to elevate DL Eric Banks and RB Corey Clement to the active roster from the practice squad.

Banks played college football for the UTSA Roadrunners. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Los Angles Rams in 2020.

After a year on the Rams’ practice squad, he spent a month with the Los Angles Chargers in September 2021 and signed with the Detroit Lions in October 2021. He signed with the Cardinals in November 2022 after being waived by the Lions.

In his three-year career, he has 3 tackles.

Clement is a former Wisconsin Badger who had large offensive roles earlier in his career. He spent 2017-20 with the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring six touchdowns as a rookie in 2017. He joined the Cardinals last season and gained 55 yards on 15 carries.

In his six-year career, he has rushed for 850 yards on 211 carries for a 4.0 average.

DL Jonathan Ledbetter was listed as Out on the Friday injury report and RB Keaontay Ingram is listed as questionable.

