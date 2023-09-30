Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals elevate DL Eric Banks and RB Corey Clement to active roster from practice squad

Sep 30, 2023, 2:40 PM

Corey Clement catches a pass...

Corey Clement #23 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Injuries spurred the Arizona Cardinals Saturday to elevate DL Eric Banks and RB Corey Clement to the active roster from the practice squad.

Banks played college football for the UTSA Roadrunners. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Los Angles Rams in 2020.

After a year on the Rams’ practice squad, he spent a month with the Los Angles Chargers in September 2021 and signed with the Detroit Lions in October 2021. He signed with the Cardinals in November 2022 after being waived by the Lions.

RELATED STORIES

In his three-year career, he has 3 tackles.

Clement is a former Wisconsin Badger who had large offensive roles earlier in his career. He spent 2017-20 with the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring six touchdowns as a rookie in 2017. He joined the Cardinals last season and gained 55 yards on 15 carries.

In his six-year career, he has rushed for 850 yards on 211 carries for a 4.0 average.

DL Jonathan Ledbetter was listed as Out on the Friday injury report and RB Keaontay Ingram is listed as questionable.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game at ...

Wills Rice

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘weeks away’ from return to field, report says

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still "weeks away" from returning from his ACL injury.

2 hours ago

Nick Bosa, 49ers...

Jesse Morrison

49ers ‘war daddy’ Nick Bosa to challenge Cardinals’ Paris Johnson

Paris Johnson Jr. has a huge task in Week 4 against San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa but he is excited to face the 49ers' star.

1 day ago

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second ha...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to play vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with No. 1 receiver Hollywood Brown injured heading into a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort (Tyler Drake)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals GM ‘won’t hesitate’ to activate Kyler Murray, downplays USC-ASU scouting

Kyler Murray, Joshua Dobbs and Caleb Williams were all on the mind of Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort this past week.

1 day ago

Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to fans before a game against the N...

Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker and current Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday.

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at State ...

Dan Bickley

Have Arizona Cardinals found hidden treasure in QB Josh Dobbs?

The early results from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs have been a revelation and is making the new regime look good.

2 days ago

Cardinals elevate DL Eric Banks and RB Corey Clement to active roster from practice squad